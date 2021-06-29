Tony Evers vetoes GOP bill seeking to end federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a GOP-authored bill that sought to eliminate Wisconsin's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide unemployed individuals with an extra $300 per week.
Republicans and some of the state's largest business organizations have taken aim at enhanced federal benefits, which are slated to run through Sept. 6, as creating a a disincentive to work and exacerbates ongoing workforce shortage challenges. Democratic lawmakers and some business groups have defended the benefits as much-needed assistance to those who are unable to find work or are reluctant to return to the workforce amid the ongoing pandemic.
In a veto message, Evers pushed back on Republican comments that eliminating enhanced unemployment benefits would dramatically address workforce shortage challenges that have been faced by businesses before the pandemic began.
Evers said he objected to the Legislature's "interference and encroachment" on the executive branch's authority to administer programs. The Democratic governor also said the bill would eliminate economic assistance for individuals whose employers or occupations have been the most impacted by the pandemic.
"Eliminating this lifeline for many Wisconsinites will cause continued economic hardships for those impacted the most by the pandemic and create additional hurdles for individuals to return to family-sustaining jobs," Evers wrote. "As a result, the entire state economy likely would be negatively affected."
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said he was "deeply disappointed and concerned" with Evers' veto.
"We need an unemployment safety net," Marklein said in a statement. "We do not need our unemployment program to be a brick wall for employers."
Congress implemented a $600 boost to unemployment benefits shortly after the pandemic began. That amount was later reduced to $300 in weekly unemployment benefits, in addition to the state’s maximum weekly benefit of $370.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, in a statement referred to Evers' veto as "foolish," adding that lawmakers need to be doing more to get individuals back to work to help businesses fill vacant positions.
"By now, we all know of at least one business that is actively seeking employees, has been forced to reduce its hours, or even had to close their doors because of the worker shortage," Steineke said. "That’s why it is absolutely mind-boggling to learn our governor thinks we should still be paying folks an extra $300 per month to sit home on their couch."
After the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to about 14% in April 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns or restrictions on several industries, it began to slowly fall last year. As of May, the unemployment rate was 3.9% — near the 3.5% rate in February 2020, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
