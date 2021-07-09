Tony Evers vetoes GOP bills to delay local redistricting, prohibit enforcement of federal firearm laws

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a GOP-authored bill that would have delayed the redrawing of local political maps until at least 2023, which could force local jurisdictions to draft new district maps amid an already tight timeline due to coronavirus-related delays in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 census data.

Also, as expected, the Democratic governor also vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have prohibited enforcement in the state of future federal laws prohibiting or restricting the use of firearms.

Republicans have said the redistricting bill was drafted at the request of municipalities and counties in order to accommodate compressed timelines due to delays in receiving census data. Democratic lawmakers have said addressing census delays should not mean localities should be forced to use the same gerrymandered political maps again, and cautioned keeping the maps in place could violate equal population principles.

Currently, counties were required to adopt redistricting plans for supervisory districts by July 1 — more than a week ago — with municipal districts due within the following 60 days. However, updated census data is not expected to be received until August.