Tough crowd: Gov. Tony Evers to pitch Democratic agenda to GOP Legislature Tuesday

Gov. Tony Evers will deliver the first State of the State address of his second term Tuesday evening in a perhaps Quixotic quest to sell a Democratic agenda to a Republican-led Legislature.

The annual address will likely echo many points in Evers' inauguration address, where he emphasized legalizing marijuana, undoing the state's near-complete abortion ban and expanding Medicaid.

In that address, the governor also emphasized compromising with Republicans — something GOP legislative leaders have also expressed a newfound openness for. But those same Republicans criticized that speech for being too partisan, and it remains unclear just where the Legislature and the governor's office can find agreement on most hot-button issues.

Republicans have rejected Evers' calls for Republicans to undo the state's 1849 abortion ban, expand Medicaid and legalize marijuana. Republican legislative leaders do, however, appear to support some form of a narrow medical marijuana program for people with serious conditions.

Evers will appear again before the Legislature during for his 2023-25 biennial budget message on Feb. 15.

Evers' speech comes after the Legislature last week gave final approval to a proposed constitutional amendment to modify the state's cash bail system. It would allow judges, when setting bail, to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety. That measure will appear before voters on the April 4 ballot. If the majority of voters approve it, it would modify the state Constitution.

The Legislature also approved putting a nonbinding question on the ballot that would ask voters whether some adults should have to seek work to receive benefits from taxpayer-funded programs. Voters' response won't have any effect; the question is nonbinding. Democrats tried to replace that question with one asking voters whether Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban should be overturned, but Republicans rejected that effort.

Evers' speech also comes just under a month before the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, in which two conservatives, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, and two liberals, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, will be on the ballot.

The top two vote-getters in that election will move on to the April 4 election. The winner of that election will replace a conservative justice and potentially change the court's ideological balance.