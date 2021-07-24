Train advocates say new funding model could help make Madison stop a reality

The long-deferred dream of passenger rail service through Madison — most recently derailed a decade ago — could become more feasible with a proposed Amtrak funding model that would see the federal government take on more upfront operating costs for new passenger rail routes.

The proposal, which is included in President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal currently stalled in Congress, includes $66 billion in new funding for passenger and freight rail projects. While that’s a reduction from the $80 billion originally proposed by Biden, Amtrak officials say the organization’s corridor development program — also included in the plan — would see Amtrak covering up to 100% of the initial capital and most of the operating costs for a new route over a five-year period.

“These startup routes, like what we would be talking about to Madison or (Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago), should be done with a stronger federal partnership for the operating costs for the early years,” said Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak Government Affairs and Corporate Communications. “It’s not fair to take a route like Hiawatha’s, which has been running for something like 20 years, and have the federal partnership on a mature route be the same as it would be on an immature, startup route.”