Transparency advocates blast state Supreme Court ruling for adding barriers to public records (copy)

A split Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling Wednesday in a roughly four-year-old public records case adds limits to when those seeking public records are entitled to attorney’s fees — a ruling that open records advocates blasted for creating new barriers to transparency in Wisconsin.
In a reversal of a 2020 Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ decision, the state’s high court issued a 4-3 ruling that community group Friends of Frame Park is not entitled to attorney fees after suing the city of Waukesha for public records that the city later released before being ordered to do so by a court.
Previously, records custodians who voluntarily provided requested records after being sued could still be required to pay attorney fees if the lawsuit led to the release of the records.
The state Supreme Court’s decision means those requesting public records can only recover attorney fees if a court issues a ruling on the merits of a case. However, voluntarily turning over records typically moots a case, meaning those fees may never be recovered, Tim Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, said in a statement.
“Today is a dark day for transparency in Wisconsin,” Kamenick said.
“The Law doesn’t say a plaintiff has to get a court order, it says a plaintiff has to ‘prevail,’” Kamenick noted. “When you get the records you sued to obtain, you’ve prevailed — you’ve obtained the result you wanted.”
Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, described the court’s ruling as “a body blow to the state’s traditions of open government.”
“It undermines the provision in the open records law that allows litigants to recover actual costs and attorney’s fees in cases in which access to records is wrongfully denied,” Lueders said in a statement. “The court’s conservative majority has created new opportunities for authorities to deprive the public of access to public information.”
Both Kamenick and Lueders called on state lawmakers to pass legislation clarifying state records laws in light of Wednesday’s ruling.
Liberal justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky dissented in the ruling, arguing that the decision could allow governmental agencies the ability to stall the release of requested public records without facing any penalties.
“Without a robust fee shifting mechanism in public records laws, record requesters face a no-win scenario when a request is denied,” Karofsky wrote. “They can either acquiesce to the government’s potentially unlawful withholding of the record, or they can bring a mandamus action to enforce their right to the record at the risk of substantial legal fees.”
Karofsky added that the court’s “new standard for attorney fees may disincentivize government actors from making timely disclosures, eviscerating the very purpose of the public records laws.”
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals in 2020 reversed a 2018 Waukesha County Circuit Court order that upheld the city of Waukesha’s initial decision to deny the records.
Friends of Frame Park asked the city of Waukesha for a copy of the draft contract between the city and Big Top before a decision had been made. The city denied the request, citing ongoing negotiations.
A couple of months later and two days after the city sued, Waukesha released the contract to the group, but Friends of Frame Park continued with its legal action and requested attorney fees. The city had argued the case was then moot and it shouldn’t be responsible for fees.
“The City did not violate the public records law,” conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. “And thus, the requester did not and could not prevail in whole or substantial part in this action.”
Fellow conservative justices Annette Ziegler, Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley joined Hagedorn in the decision.
Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren in 2018 sided with the city, ruling that it had correctly applied the law. Friends of Frame Park appealed, and the Court of Appeals reversed the circuit court’s ruling, finding that that city wasn’t correct in its initial decision to deny release of the records.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Alex Lasry
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
Sarah Godlewski
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Tom Nelson
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Gov. Tony Evers
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Rebecca Kleefisch
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
