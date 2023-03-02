Attorney Jim Troupis, who was involved in the 2020 scheme to put Republican electors in place in several states, including Wisconsin, to deliver Electoral College votes for former President Donald Trump, has been reappointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court's four conservative justices to a second term on the committee that advises the state's high court on judicial conduct.

The state Supreme Court's four conservative justices, Annette Ziegler, Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn, approved Troupis' reappointment on Thursday, according to an order provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. The court's three liberal justices, Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, dissented.

Troupis' first term on the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee was slated to expire next Tuesday. With the court's reappointment, he will remain on the committee through March 7, 2026. Members of the 9-member advisory committee are limited to two successive three-year terms.

Dallet said Thursday "it's unfortunate four of my colleagues have signed off on such a divisive pick."

"We dissented because Mr. Troupis is a partisan who appears often in court and was just before us in a widely-reported, highly controversial case, which resulted in an attempted weaponization of the disciplinary process against Justice Karofsky and me," Dallet added. "One would think there would be less divisive leaders we could come together to agree to appoint to these roles."

The Associated Press reported last month that a judicial oversight commission dismissed a complaint against Karofsky, who accused Troupis of making racist contentions and trying to protect his "king" in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state.

Members of the state Supreme Court appoint the members of the advisory committee, but former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske said the decision to reappoint Troupis was "a very bad decision, particularly at this point in time in history, with our Supreme Court races becoming so obviously partisan and involving both political parties, but also political issues such as elections.”

"Jim Troupis is a very able lawyer, but he clearly represents the Republican Party and was involved in trying to have the election changed," said Geske, who is a Wisconsin State Journal editorial page public board member.

Troupis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The advisory committee is tasked with providing formal advisory opinions and information advice to judges and judicial officers regarding the code of judicial conduct, which governs members of the Wisconsin judiciary.

Troupis' reappointment comes roughly a month before the April 4 spring election, where liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz will face conservative former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in a race for a pivotal seat on the state's seven-member Supreme Court, now controlled 4-3 by conservatives. The winner will likely be the deciding vote on a range of issues, including abortion rights and the state's legislative maps.

Wisconsin Supreme Court elections are nominally nonpartisan, but political parties on both sides of the aisle contribute millions of dollars and hundreds of workers to support their preferred candidates. With five weeks left until the April 4 election, the race has already become the most expensive judicial contest in American history.

"I don’t think it’s an actual conflict but I think it’s a really horrible move because it just kind of confirms that the majority are supportive of the Republican Party and Republican viewpoint, and I would think the court would want to be backing off of that so that they can try to counter was going on in the election," Geske said of Troupis' reappointment.

Troupis, a former Dane County Circuit Court judge, received a memo roughly two weeks after the 2020 election from Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro detailing the scheme and rationale for installing an alternate slate of electors in several states, including Wisconsin, where Trump was was trying to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

The slate of 10 Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020 to sign official-looking documents asserting that Trump won the state. The meeting took place on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the Capitol building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

Documents have underscored efforts by those in Trump's inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

The Republicans have said the meeting was to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election.

Troupis and Chesebro, along with the 10 Republicans, are also the target of a lawsuit filed last year by liberal law firm Law Forward seeking more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, alleges the Republicans and their attorneys broke multiple laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy.

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public. Elections overview An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin. Voting Security Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections. Nuts and bolts The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee. A Day at the Polls See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.