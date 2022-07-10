Trump calls for Wisconsin 2020 election results to be decertified after ballot drop boxes deemed illegal

Former President Donald Trump is calling on Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to nullify ballots cast via absentee drop boxes, following the state Supreme Court Friday decision that rendered the drop boxes illegal.

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, following the ruling to call on Speaker Vos and Wisconsin Republicans to “do something, for once, about this atrocity” after referring to the use of ballot boxes during the 2020 election as a systematic violation of the law.

Trump continued in a flurry of messages doubling down on a call to walk back President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, based on the outcome of an investigation by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Gableman suggested in March that Wisconsin's election results could be decertified and called for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be dismantled after he asserted some nursing home residents cast ballots without knowing what they were doing – a claim refuted by legal scholars. He had since eased up on his March position.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Trump to review the election the former president lost to Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

In social media messages on Saturday, Trump called the 2020 election a “substantial” victory for Republicans, but a recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The ongoing battle over the longstanding use of drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to unfounded claims of election fraud by Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

Escalating GOP skepticism of the 2020 election is fueled in part by pressure from Trump, who continues to push false, unfounded claims of fraud and still holds considerable sway over the party nationwide.

Absentee ballot drop boxes were used in hundreds of communities during elections that took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic but in a 4-3 decision Friday, the state’s high court upheld a lower court’s January ruling that absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site. However, the court did not rule on whether voters can have someone else handle their ballot on its way to a mailbox.

The ruling was handed down four months before a high-stakes Nov. 8 election for both major political parties. Democrats are seeking to oust U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Republicans have their sights set on defeating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.

Vos, Gov. Tony Evers, the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission were not available for comment on Sunday.