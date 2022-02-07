Trump lawyer advised lawmaker ahead of failed resolution to 'reclaim' state's electoral votes

A Republican state lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election and proposed a resolution aimed at "reclaiming" the state's 10 electoral college votes received guidance from a top Trump attorney alleging that the state Legislature had the power to select electors "as it sees fit."

The Dec. 30 memo, first reported by Rolling Stone, was sent to Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, from Trump attorney John Eastman and alleges that, "if illegality in the conduct of the election" occurs, and is not remedied by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, then the "power to direct the (appointment) of electors devolves back onto the Legislature."

Eastman's memo further underscores efforts by those in Trump's inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states including Wisconsin following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

"While I acknowledge that the question posed of me places us in uncharted territory, my conclusion is that the state legislatures, which exercise plenary authority under (the U.S. Constitution) to direct the manner for choosing presidential electors, do have the authority to de-certify the election of presidential electors in their state upon a definitive showing of illegality and/or fraud in the conduct of the election sufficient to have altered the results of the election," Eastman wrote in the memo.

Eastman added that "the counter arguments increase in strength with each successive event," citing several deadlines in the electoral process including the certification of the election, the Dec. 8, 2020, "safe harbor" date included in the federal Electoral Count Act, the Dec. 14, 2020, casting of electoral votes, the counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, and the Jan. 20, 2021, presidential inauguration.

More than a year after the final deadline cited by Eastman, Ramthun proposed a resolution on Jan. 25 aimed at "reclaiming" the state's 10 electoral college votes granted to Biden. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who vowed to kill Ramthun's proposal, has said the resolution's intent was "illegal" and "just plain unconstitutional."

Days before Ramthun proposed his resolution, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, disciplined the lawmaker by removing his lone staff member, but not for Ramthun's comments about who won the state's 2020 election. Rather, the removal of Ramthun's staffer stemmed from his false accusations that Vos had signed a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, Vos' office said.

Support from the base

Despite the disciplinary measure, Ramthun told Rolling Stone his proposal has resulted in boosted support among some conservatives, due in part to incorrect reporting on the matter by conspiratorial website Gateway Pundit, which falsely claimed the Legislature had voted to withdraw its electoral votes for Biden.

“They want me to run for governor,” Ramthun told the media outlet, adding that he's considering such a gubernatorial campaign.

Ramthun's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results also drew praise from Trump, who called the state lawmaker in early December to thank him for his efforts, Rolling Stone reported. Trump also issued a statement that month praising Ramthun's proposal.

If Ramthun launches a bid for governor, he would join an already crowded GOP primary that sees former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch facing Marine veteran and self-proclaimed anti-establishment candidate Kevin Nicholson. The winner of the August primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the November general election.

Trump has not yet formally endorsed a candidate in the gubernatorial race, but the former president's backing could provide a pivotal boost among Republican voters.

Ramthun did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Different opinion in legislative memo

Documents obtained by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight show that the state's nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau sent two memos to Vos on Nov. 16, 2020, indicating that the Legislature has the ability to determine how presidential electors are selected, but may not affect the electors after an election has taken place as "the legislature has no unilateral authority to reverse the choice of the people of the state."

However, a Nov. 18, 2020, memo from Boston-based attorney Kenneth Chesebro sent to former Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jim Troupis alleged that there is "a very strong argument, supported by historical precedent" that the real deadline to come to a conclusion on the state's election results was Jan. 6, 2021, rather than previous deadlines.

The memo was sent a month before 10 Wisconsin Republicans convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents falsely affirming that Trump had won the state. The meeting occurred on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors met in the same building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. The meeting of Republicans occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election.

Chesebro's memo corroborates reports that the 10 Republican electors who signed official-looking documents in Wisconsin purporting that Trump won the 2020 election were coordinated by Trump's legal team in an attempt to present Vice President Mike Pence with conflicting slates of electors during the congressional certification so that he could throw the election to a House vote, which would have handed the election to Trump.

Eastman, who sent the legal analysis to Ramthun late last year, was the same Trump attorney who wrote the legal memo suggesting Pence could overturn the election result.

Pence refused to participate in the purported scheme on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by attendees of a nearby Trump rally.

Jan. 6 subpoenas

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed 14 individuals who signed documents in the seven states, including Andrew Hitt, former chair of the state Republican Party, and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh.

The subpoenas call for Hitt and Ruh to provide documents by Friday detailing any "information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021" and sit for depositions on Feb. 28.

Hitt is listed in the signed documents as the chairperson, and Ruh is listed as the secretary. Eastman has also been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee.

Multiple complaints regarding the fake electors were filed last year by liberal law firm Law Forward with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office alleging the Wisconsin Republicans committed fraud. A third complaint was filed against Hitt with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers.

So far, none of the agencies have formally taken up the complaints, while Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal recently suggested that the state or federal justice department would be best suited to determine what steps, if any, should be taken on the matter.

The Elections Commission could take up the complaint as early as next month, and Law Forward attorney Jeffrey Mandell has warned that if no action is taken soon, the group will file a lawsuit over the matter.

The results of the 2020 election have been confirmed by county canvassing boards, which compare vote totals against paper records and other procedures designed to catch and correct errors; recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties; post-election audits by local and state election authorities to identify cases of possible voter fraud, which are then referred to prosecutors; a voting equipment audit by the Elections Commission; and reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which found ways in which elections could be improved but no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

