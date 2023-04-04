The most expensive judicial election in American history came to an end Tuesday, as clerks reported high turnout in a contest that could render a potential seismic shift in the ideological balance on the state Supreme Court.

An election clerk in the reliably Republican Washington County said around 60% of voters have cast ballots, while municipalities in the liberal Dane County and conservative Marathon County are also posting greater than a 50% voter turnout.

The race between liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Dan Kelly galvanized Democrats hoping to rewrite Wisconsin's abortion policy and legislative maps on a court that has had a 4-3 conservative majority. But Republicans were also energized by the prospect of losing a majority that has served as a critical backstop to challenges to conservative policy.

Protasiewicz and prominent Democrats have framed the race as a referendum on abortion policy after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to abortion, reactivating a moribund state law that prohibits almost all abortions. They are also hoping to rewrite the state's legislative maps, which heavily favor Republicans.

Kelly ran a markedly different campaign, hinging his candidacy on defending the rule of law and a pledge to uphold the state and U.S. Constitution. He accused Protasiewicz of appealing to partisan values, though in the general election Kelly also stuck to Republican talking points, calling his opponent soft on crime.

The election, whose victor will replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, will decide the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ideological balance for the next two years. Beyond abortion and redistricting, a Protasiewicz victory could buoy unions, whose power and reach were decimated by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 legislation more than a decade ago.

The outcome could even help decide the 2024 presidential race, as election challenges would surely end up before the closely divided chamber.

Turnout in this election is expected to be around what it was in 2019 and 2020, when there were also races for Supreme Court, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said. About 27% of Wisconsinites turned out to vote in the 2019 election; 35% showed up in the 2020 contest, which Kelly lost.

Before voting began Tuesday, about 435,000 absentee ballots, including from those who voted early in person, had been returned, according to the elections commission.

With the stakes so high, the race has been decidedly bitter. In their only debate of the election, Protasiewicz called Kelly a threat to democracy while the former justice said the Milwaukee County Circuit judge would "steal the legislative authority and use that in the courts."

Both campaigns and their supporters released an onslaught of ads seeking to paint their opponent as wrong for the high court. Kelly said Protasiewicz' ads focusing on his past work with Republicans and representation of criminal defendants lied about his past. The liberal candidate said conservatives cherry-picked criminal cases she presided over to falsely claim she was soft on crime.

Before this election, the most expensive judicial contest in America was one in Illinois that cost just over $15 million. This time around, all sides spent over $45 million on Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to a WisPolitics.com tally.

Liberals spent slightly more than conservatives, but Protasiewicz' ability to fund her own ads gave her the additional boost of paying lower ad rates only accessible to candidates. Kelly spent $580,000 on ads to Protasiewicz' $10.5 million, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Fueled largely by out-of-state donations, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin gave Protasiewicz over $8 million in the month and a half leading up to the election. Protasiewicz said she would recuse herself from the organization's cases that come before the court, but conservatives took that as a sign that other liberal groups would play a role in major political lawsuits instead of the Democratic party.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Fair Courts America each spent over $5 million to support Kelly, who has said he would decide recusal on a case-by-case basis. He said he declined to take money from the Republican Party of Wisconsin to avoid needing to recuse himself from cases involving the party, though it supported him with in-kind donations.

While Kelly was less willing to accept Republican help this election, Protasiewicz often noted that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice ran his losing campaign in 2020 out of the party's offices.

She also criticized him for his involvement in the plot to deliver fake Electoral College votes for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election after President Joe Biden won the state. Kelly said he was hardly involved in the plan to send a slate of fake electors to Congress.

Future of abortion, redistricting

Throughout her campaign, Protasiewicz castigated the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in overturning Roe v. Wade and aired several ads highlighting her abortion rights views.

Kelly wasn't nearly as vocal about the issue, but in a since-deleted 2012 blog post he described abortion as "a policy deadly to children."

Democrats have sued to toss out the state's near-complete abortion ban, which the winning candidate will likely help determine on the court now controlled 4-3 by conservatives. The ban prohibits abortion unless it's to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother's health.

Marquette Law School polling in November found that 84% of respondents — including 73% of Republicans — think abortion should be legal for victims of rape or incest. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

Unlike abortion, there is no active state lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's legislative maps, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court decided last year in rulings that benefitted Republicans. But the current legislative maps are broadly considered the most gerrymandered in the country, and Democrats have called for revisiting the maps through the courts if Protasiewicz wins.