Dane County has added more people than any other community in Wisconsin since 2020, minting 5,600 new residents while the rest of the state struggled to even come close.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show the county’s population growth continues after clocking in with a 15% increase, about 73,000 people, between 2010 and 2020.

Between July 2020 and July 2022, the county grew by 1%, bringing its total population to 568,203 residents, according to the census.

But, county by county, the vast majority of communities had far more modest changes in population. Statewide, Wisconsin lost residents during the past three years despite modest growth over the previous decade.

The county with the second-highest growth in residents was Waukesha, which added about 3,000 residents, a 0.73% increase. The suburban Milwaukee county was followed by St. Croix and Ozaukee counties, which added 2,143 and 1,396 residents respectively.

Milwaukee County accelerated its population decline, losing a staggering 20,000 people during the past three years. The state’s biggest county lost about 8,200 people over the previous decade.

Those losses spilled over into nearby counties, with Kenosha County losing about 1,400 people and Racine losing about 1,700.

Grant County lost about 1.4% of its population, around 700 people. Dodge County lost 1.2% of its residents, about 1,100 people.

Wisconsin lost around 3,700 people during the past three years after growing 3.6% between 2010 and 2020.