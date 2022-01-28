U.S. House committee subpoenas two Wisconsin fake electors in insurrection investigation

The U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed two Wisconsin Republicans, including the former chair of the state Republican Party, who signed official-looking documents in late 2020 seeking to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump.

Committee chair and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said in a statement the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol seeks information "about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives."

The committee has subpoenaed 14 individuals in seven states, including Andrew Hitt, former chair of the state Republican Party, and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh, who joined eight other Wisconsin Republicans in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state. The meeting occurred on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the same building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

"We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme," Thompson said. "We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Official-looking certificates like those signed in Wisconsin were also submitted by Republicans claiming to be electors in six other states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

The subpoenas call for Hitt and Ruh to sit for depositions on Feb. 28 and provide documents by Feb. 11 detailing any "information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casing votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021."

Hitt said in a statement he "absolutely will cooperate with the committee's request to provide information."

"As I said in the past, the Wisconsin Electors were simply following the guidance of Wisconsin legal counsel to preserve the ongoing Wisconsin legal strategy," Hitt said. "There was no intent beyond that and I’m happy to participate in this process to clarify any confusion that may exist."

Ruh, a De Pere alder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Others to sign the documents in Wisconsin include Robert Spindell, a Republican who sits on the state elections commission; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Convention.

Liberal law firm Law Forward last year filed complaints with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office alleging the Wisconsin Republicans committed fraud. A third complaint was filed against Hitt with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers.

So far, none of the agencies have formally taken up the complaints, while Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal sent a letter last week to Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney with Law Forward , suggesting that the state or federal justice department would be best suited to determine what steps, if any, should be taken on the matter.

Mandell on Wednesday wrote in a letter to the elections commission that, if the agency fails to take action on the complaint in a timely manner, Law Forward will file a lawsuit over the matter.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who has not ruled out the possibility that he may look into the complaint, said earlier this month he believes it's "critical that the federal government fully investigates and prosecutes any unlawful actions in furtherance of any seditious conspiracy."

In a separate letter sent to Kaul on Wednesday, Mandell urged state and local prosecutors to also investigate the matter.

Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow, who earlier this month called the allegation of fraud "a frivolous complaint that doesn't deserve the time of day," said in a statement Friday the Republicans who signed the documents were advised to do so by attorneys and the actions "were done in accordance with precedent."

"That Democrats are now trying to fabricate a story from a simple procedure is nothing more than a desperate attempt to divert attention from their record as they face the electorate in 2022," Farrow said.

