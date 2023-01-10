U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher calls on ESPN to drop TikTok sponsorships

MITCHELL SCHMIDT
Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher on Monday called on ESPN to drop TikTok as a corporate sponsor after the popular social media app sponsored halftime shows for recent NCAA college football games.
Gallagher, R-Green Bay, along with fellow U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, sent a letter to ESPN CEO James Pitaro expressing concern over the recent sponsorship with TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and has come under fire from a growing number of state and federal lawmakers due to national security concerns.
Some colleges in the United States are starting to restrict TikTok access on campus following government crackdowns.
The lawmakers point out in the letter that several members of President Joe Biden's administration, including CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, have affirmed that "TikTok poses a significant threat to U.S. national security."
"ESPN’s decision to allow TikTok to sponsor halftime shows watched by millions of Americans raises serious questions about ESPN corporate decision-making and the risk analysis it conducts when soliciting sponsorships," the lawmakers wrote.
Gallagher, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has become a regular critic of TikTok in recent weeks, likening the phone app to "digital fentanyl." He has also introduced legislation to implement a nationwide ban of the app.
Congress is expected to vote Tuesday to create the Select Committee on China, with Gallagher the presumed chair of the new committee.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said last week he would ban the use of TikTok on state devices, joining at least 18 other states to prohibit staffers from using the social media app on government devices.
The social media app is used by two-thirds of American teens but has become the target of bipartisan scrutiny due to potential national security risks if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices with the app.
FBI director Christopher Wray testified at a congressional hearing in November that his agency is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the United States. He said the Chinese government could use it to collect data on users and control the app's algorithm to manipulate content and launch influence campaigns.
Last month, Wray again warned about the possibility of TikTok user data getting into the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values" and said China could collect it for espionage.
In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called the congressional ban "a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests." TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden's administration.
Photos: Scenes from historic speaker vote of 118th Congress
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role as the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stops to speak with reporters as she walks from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, recites the Pledge of Allegiance during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role as the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Detractors in the conservative House Freedom Caucus were making demands on McCarthy for in turn for their support. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Paul Pelosi, husband of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., sits in the gallery during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, poses for a photo during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y. sits in the chamber during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., left, the incoming chief deputy whip for House Republicans, walks with Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the incoming House majority whip, as they arrive for a closed-door Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, opening day of the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is seated in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., greets lawmakers in the chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Republicans applaud as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., bottom right, is applauded after he was nominated to be the new Speaker of the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks from the office of the Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. There is no name plaque yet above the entrance. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens as votes are cast for next Speaker of the House during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during the vote for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker ahead of a second round of voting during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominates Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives to the House chamber before the vote for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after being nominated by Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after nominating him for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, R-N.Y., reacts after being nominated for a third round of votes for Speaker of the House in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks to nominate Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House chamber is seen on TV screen, during the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., yawns after the third round of votes for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens as the second round of votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to elect a new Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks with Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., center, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., talk after the House adjourned for the day without electing a new House Speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks with Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., after the House adjourned without electing a new speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi walk surrounded by media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
The sign at the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., is installed on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber for the 14th vote for speaker of the House on Friday in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber during the 14th round of voting Friday at the Capitol.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to the 118th Congress in the House chamber, in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., holds the gavel after accepting it from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to attend the 14th vote for speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted "present" in the House chamber as the House met for the fourth day to elect a speaker Friday in Washington.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
House Speaker-elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gestures for silence from his Republican colleagues as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.