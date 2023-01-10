U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher calls on ESPN to drop TikTok sponsorships

Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher on Monday called on ESPN to drop TikTok as a corporate sponsor after the popular social media app sponsored halftime shows for recent NCAA college football games.

Gallagher, R-Green Bay, along with fellow U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, sent a letter to ESPN CEO James Pitaro expressing concern over the recent sponsorship with TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and has come under fire from a growing number of state and federal lawmakers due to national security concerns.

The lawmakers point out in the letter that several members of President Joe Biden’s administration, including CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, have affirmed that “TikTok poses a significant threat to U.S. national security.”

“ESPN’s decision to allow TikTok to sponsor halftime shows watched by millions of Americans raises serious questions about ESPN corporate decision-making and the risk analysis it conducts when soliciting sponsorships,” the lawmakers wrote.

Gallagher, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has become a regular critic of TikTok in recent weeks, likening the phone app to “digital fentanyl.” He has also introduced legislation to implement a nationwide ban of the app.

Congress is expected to vote Tuesday to create the Select Committee on China, with Gallagher the presumed chair of the new committee.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said last week he would ban the use of TikTok on state devices, joining at least 18 other states to prohibit staffers from using the social media app on government devices.

The social media app is used by two-thirds of American teens but has become the target of bipartisan scrutiny due to potential national security risks if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices with the app.

FBI director Christopher Wray testified at a congressional hearing in November that his agency is “extremely concerned” about TikTok’s operations in the United States. He said the Chinese government could use it to collect data on users and control the app’s algorithm to manipulate content and launch influence campaigns.

Last month, Wray again warned about the possibility of TikTok user data getting into the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values” and said China could collect it for espionage.

In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called the congressional ban “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.” TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.

