U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson: Climate change is 'bull...'

"Climate is not static," Johnson said in a statement. "It has always changed and always will change. I do not share Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s view that the 'world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.' Or President Biden saying the 'greatest threat' to U.S. security is climate change. I consider those to be extreme positions — to say the least."

Democrats panned Johnson's position on climate change.

"Yet again Ron Johnson has been caught ignoring the best interests of Wisconsinites, this time in regards to the very real economic and national security threat posed by climate change, in order to further his own political agenda," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman.

Johnson's latest statement on climate change follows a pattern of skepticism toward the vast majority of the medical and scientific community's views on certain issues, most notably COVID-19.