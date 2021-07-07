U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson: Climate change is 'bulls---'

President Joe Biden mocked Johnson for his comments during a stop in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Johnson has long expressed skepticism toward the notion that climate change is caused by human activities. When he was a candidate in 2010, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Johnson said extreme weather events were better explained by sunspots than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“I absolutely do not believe in the science of man-caused climate change,” Johnson said at the time. “It’s not proven by any stretch of the imagination.”

In a statement, Johnson said his comments were consistent, that he is “not a climate change denier,” but also “not a climate change alarmist.”