U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Nothing obviously skewed' about 2020 election results

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson recently said "there's nothing obviously skewed about the results" of the 2020 presidential election, even as Wisconsin Republican lawmakers this week authorized the expansion of an investigation into the election.

Johnson told a woman posing as a conservative that former President Donald Trump lost the election in Wisconsin because he didn't do as well as other Wisconsin Republicans on the ballot in November.

"There's nothing obviously skewed about the results," Johnson told the woman. "There isn't. Collectively, Republicans got 1.661 million votes, 51,000 votes more than Trump got. Trump lost by 20,000. If Trump got all the Republicans, if all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates ... he would have won. He didn't get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got. And that's why he lost."