U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, still undeclared for 2022, outraises Democratic candidates in second quarter

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced Thursday he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of the year, double his effort in the first quarter and more than his Democratic challengers, even though he hasn't committed to running for re-election in 2022.

Johnson's latest campaign finance report, covering money raised from April through June, also shows the Oshkosh Republican's campaign spending half a million dollars over the period, ending June with about $1.7 million in the bank.

The fundraising figures don't necessarily mean Johnson will run for re-election, but indicate Johnson certainly hasn't ruled it out, either. In the first quarter of the year, Johnson had only raised $545,000.

As for the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, candidate Alex Lasry has so far shown to be ahead of the pack in terms of money, but now behind Johnson.

Lasry, who is on leave from the Milwaukee Bucks and is the son of a billionaire, announced that he raised $1 million in the second quarter of the year spanning from April through June, after also doing so during the first quarter. According to Lasry's campaign, he had more than $1 million in his bank account at the end of the quarter.