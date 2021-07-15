U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, still undeclared for 2022, outraises Democratic candidates in second quarter

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced Thursday he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of the year, double his effort in the first quarter and more than his Democratic challengers, even though he hasn't committed to running for re-election in 2022.
Johnson's latest campaign finance report, covering money raised from April through June, also shows the Oshkosh Republican's campaign spending half a million dollars over the period, ending June with about $1.7 million in the bank.
The fundraising figures don't necessarily mean Johnson will run for re-election, but indicate Johnson certainly hasn't ruled it out, either. In the first quarter of the year, Johnson had only raised $545,000.
As for the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, candidate Alex Lasry has so far shown to be ahead of the pack in terms of money, but now behind Johnson.
Lasry, who is on leave from the Milwaukee Bucks and is the son of a billionaire, announced that he raised $1 million in the second quarter of the year spanning from April through June, after also doing so during the first quarter. According to Lasry's campaign, he had more than $1 million in his bank account at the end of the quarter.
Lasry did not contribute any of his personal money to his campaign in the second quarter.
Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but can offer a glimpse of a campaign’s organization and overall support.
Lasry's fundraising effort is half a million dollars more than the next highest amount, from candidate and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski, although filings from the other five Democratic candidates are expected by midnight Thursday.
"This finance report shows the strength of our campaign and the grassroots support we are continuing to build," Lasry said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who has invested their time, energy, and resources into this effort. Wisconsinites are ready for a new U.S. Senator, and this is the team that will compete in every corner of our state to defeat Ron Johnson."
Godlewski, who entered the race in April, announced Thursday she raised $513,000 in the second quarter, just half of Lasry's haul. Her campaign noted that Godlewski spent about 16 days oversees with the illness and death of her father-in-law. It also underscored that the significant endorsement of Emily's List, an influential political action committee that supports Democratic female candidates, didn't occur until just before the reporting deadline.
"As the only candidate with a proven record of statewide success, a widespread and continuously expanding grassroots donor base, an early advantage in key endorsements, and pivotal support from EMILY's List, Sarah's opening quarter has strengthened her standing as the best candidate to go toe-to-toe with Ron Johnson and win," Godlewski campaign manager Megan Simpson said.
Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson, one of the earliest entrants into the race, announced he raised $240,000 and ended the period with just over $400,000 available.
Earlier in the day, Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino's campaign said she had raised just over $30,000, excluding loans.
One for the ages: Relive every Brewers double-digit winning streak after Pirates halt 11-game run
13 wins: April 6-20, 1987
It's a run that is etched into the memory of Brewers fans. The team had been picked to finish at or near the bottom of the AL East by just about every major publication during the preseason but bolted out of the gate with a winning streak, setting an American League record for most consecutive victories to open a season while tying the Braves for the longest season-opening run in MLB history.
Along the way, the Brewers created two of the franchise's most memorable moments. They'd won eight in a row when Juan Nieves took the mound in Baltimore on April 15 and threw what remains the only no-hitter by a Milwaukee pitcher and then, of course, there was the Easter Sunday rally when Rob Deer and Dale Sveum erased a three-run deficit with ninth inning home runs to clinch victory No. 12 — and trigger the first-ever George Webb burger give away.
12 wins: Sept. 23-Oct. 12, 2018
The Brewers began the final month of the 2018 season third in the Central and five games back of the Cubs, but they shaved that deficit in half by going 12-7 over the next three weeks, taking four of six meetings against the Cubs during that stretch.
A 13-6 victory over the Pirates on Sept. 23 sparked a memorable run to the finish. Milwaukee closed the regular season with seven straight victories to tie the Cubs for the NL Central lead on the final day of the season and set up a one-game, winner-take-all playoff to decide the division title the next day at Wrigley Field. The Brewers won that one, 3-1, to make it eight in a row, before extending the streak to 11 with a three-game sweep of the Rockies in the NL Division Series.
In Game 1 of the NL Championship series (above) against the Dodgers, Brandon Woodruff's third-inning home run off Clayton Kershaw tied the game at one and after Milwaukee took a 6-1 lead, the bullpen held off a late Dodgers rally as the Brewers made it 12 in a row — and, clinched free burgers for everyone.
11 wins: June 22-July 3, 2021
Milwaukee's most recent streak included an 11-inning, walk-off victory against Colorado and two improbable routs of the Cubs along the way. On June 28, the Brewers and Cubs were tied at 4 heading into the eighth. The Brewers' offense put up 10 runs in the inning and won, 14-4, to go up two games over Chicago.
Two days later, the Cubs spoiled Aaron Ashby's debut by scoring five of their seven first-inning runs but managed nothing over the final eight innings as the Brewers, led by shortstop Willy Adames' grand slam, not only rallied back but went on an offensive rampage in a 15-7 victory.
10 wins: Four times
June 8-18, 1973: The Brewers were three seasons removed from relocating from Seattle and still a long ways from being contenders when Jerry Bell held the Angels to two runs in a complete-game victory on June 8, 1973, to kick off the first 10-game winning streak in franchise history. By the time it finally ended with an 8-4 loss to the Red Sox in Game 1 of a double header on June 19, the fledgling Brewers held a 1/2-game lead in the AL East. They'd finish the season 74-88, 23 games out of first place.
June 9-17, 1978: Mike Caldwell pitched all 10 innings and Ben Oglivie drove in the winning run with a walk-off single to start the Brewers' second 10-game streak, which featured two more extra-inning victories, a walk-off home run by Robin Yount and two double-header sweeps.
July 11-22, 1979: Fresh off their first-ever winning season, the Brewers had their sights set on their first playoff appearance and made their case for it with a 10-game streak that included two walk-off victories and three games in which they scored at least 10 runs. Milwaukee would go on to win 95 games that season but it still wasn't enough to get past the Baltimore Orioles, who cruised to the East Division title with 102 victories.
Aug. 19-28, 2003: Manager Ned Yost's first team was not a good one by any stretch of the imagination but for a short stretch in late August, his Brewers were the hottest team in baseball. That streak included back-to-back walk-off victories over the Pirates, five saves by closer Dan Kolb and a four-game home run streak by Geoff Jenkins (above), who suffered a season-ending thumb injury in the final game of the streak.