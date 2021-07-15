 Skip to main content
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, still undeclared for 2022, outraises Democratic candidates in second quarter
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, still undeclared for 2022, outraises Democratic candidates in second quarter

  • Updated
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced Thursday he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of the year, double his effort in the first quarter and more than his Democratic challengers, even though he hasn't committed to running for re-election in 2022. 

Johnson's latest campaign finance report, covering money raised from April through June, also shows the Oshkosh Republican's campaign spending half a million dollars over the period, ending June with about $1.7 million in the bank. 

The fundraising figures don't necessarily mean Johnson will run for re-election, but indicate Johnson certainly hasn't ruled it out, either. In the first quarter of the year, Johnson had only raised $545,000.

As for the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, candidate Alex Lasry has so far shown to be ahead of the pack in terms of money, but now behind Johnson. 

Lasry, who is on leave from the Milwaukee Bucks and is the son of a billionaire, announced that he raised $1 million in the second quarter of the year spanning from April through June, after also doing so during the first quarter. According to Lasry's campaign, he had more than $1 million in his bank account at the end of the quarter. 

Lasry did not contribute any of his personal money to his campaign in the second quarter.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but can offer a glimpse of a campaign’s organization and overall support.

Lasry's fundraising effort is half a million dollars more than the next highest amount, from candidate and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski, although filings from the other five Democratic candidates are expected by midnight Thursday.

"This finance report shows the strength of our campaign and the grassroots support we are continuing to build," Lasry said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who has invested their time, energy, and resources into this effort. Wisconsinites are ready for a new U.S. Senator, and this is the team that will compete in every corner of our state to defeat Ron Johnson."

Godlewski, who entered the race in April, announced Thursday she raised $513,000 in the second quarter, just half of Lasry's haul. Her campaign noted that Godlewski spent about 16 days oversees with the illness and death of her father-in-law. It also underscored that the significant endorsement of Emily's List, an influential political action committee that supports Democratic female candidates, didn't occur until just before the reporting deadline. 

"As the only candidate with a proven record of statewide success, a widespread and continuously expanding grassroots donor base, an early advantage in key endorsements, and pivotal support from EMILY's List, Sarah's opening quarter has strengthened her standing as the best candidate to go toe-to-toe with Ron Johnson and win," Godlewski campaign manager Megan Simpson said.

Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson, one of the earliest entrants into the race, announced he raised $240,000 and ended the period with just over $400,000 available. 

Earlier in the day, Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino's campaign said she had raised just over $30,000, excluding loans. 

