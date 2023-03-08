The U.S. Commerce Department would have additional powers to regulate and potentially ban social media platforms and apps like TikTok under a bipartisan bill unveiled Tuesday by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Wisconsin’s Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The bill, which has been dubbed the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act and was announced by a group of a dozen U.S. senators, is the latest proposed measure focused on what lawmakers and national security officials have described as the mounting threat posed by “technology from foreign adversaries.”

One of the apps to receive considerable attention is TikTok, an app owned by Chinese company ByteDance that is used by two-thirds of American teens. The social media app has become the target of bipartisan scrutiny due to potential national security risks if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices with the app.

“We need to protect Americans’ data and keep our country safe against today and tomorrow’s threats,” Baldwin said.

“While many of these foreign-owned technology products and social media platforms like TikTok are extremely popular, we also know these products can pose a grave danger to Wisconsin’s users and threaten our national security.”

Baldwin added the bipartisan legislation will empower the country to respond to the fast-changing tech environment and give the U.S. “the tools it needs to assess and act on current and future threats that foreign-owned technologies pose to Wisconsinites and our national security.”

Provisions in the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act, which go far beyond just TikTok, include:

Requiring the Secretary of Commerce to create procedures to identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit and mitigate transactions involving information in which a foreign adversary has an interest and poses undue or unacceptable risk to national security.

Prioritizing evaluation of information communications used in critical infrastructure or telecommunications products, or related to a “range of defined emerging, foundational, and disruptive technologies with serious national security implications.”

Ensuring actions are taken to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications by requiring the Secretary of Commerce to consider concerning activity identified by other government agencies.

Educate the public and business community by requiring the Secretary of Commerce to coordinate with the Director of National Intelligence to provide declassified information on actions taken to mitigate undue or unacceptable risk.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, was elected chair of the new Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Gallagher, who has been a vocal critic of TikTok and has called for legislation to implement a nationwide ban of the app, said in January the new committee will focus on reclaiming U.S. economic independence in key areas and “exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s coordinated, whole-of-society strategy to undermine American leadership.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in January he would ban the use of TikTok on state devices, joining a growing list of states to prohibit staffers from using the social media app on government devices.