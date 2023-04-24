U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has requested additional information from military officials on the process for prescribed burns after wildfires swept through thousands of acres in Wisconsin earlier this month.

Baldwin, D-Madison, sent a letter Monday to U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth seeking answers regarding the U.S. Army's risk assessment and mitigation measures for prescribed burns, the Army's level of coordination with state agencies for such matters, and what efforts are underway to clean up the area after the wildfires, which occurred in and around Fort McCoy.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and an investigation is ongoing.

Fort McCoy officials posted on social media that prescribed burns were planned in the area on April 12 — days after the state Department of Natural Resources issued warnings of "very high fire danger" for the southern half of the state. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency the morning of April 12, citing the heightened risk for fire in the area surrounding Fort McCoy.

“It is imperative that we protect the areas both in and around our military installations, and that the Department of Defense use all resources available to ensure appropriate risk mitigation when conducting operations that have a direct impact on the environment and communities,” Baldwin said in a statement.

All told, wildfire consumed more than 3,100 acres. Officials reported the fire had been contained by the evening of April 14 and residents who had been evacuated from the area were allowed to return.