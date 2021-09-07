U.S. Senate candidate Chantia Lewis charged with five criminal counts, including embezzlement

U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee alder Chantia Lewis was charged on Tuesday with five criminal counts for filing false campaign finance reports and for defrauding the city of Milwaukee and her campaign of more than $21,000.

The criminal charges the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed Tuesday include four felonies and one misdemeanor: one felony count of misconduct in public office; one felony count of embezzlement of a value exceeding $10,000; one misdemeanor count of theft by fraud for a value not exceeding $2,500; one felony count of intentionally filing a false campaign finance report; and one felony count of intentionally accepting an unlawful disbursement in violation of campaign finance laws.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29. Three of the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of three and a half years. Another carries a maximum sentence of 9 months, and the embezzlement charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Lewis has served as a Milwaukee alder since 2016 and announced a run for U.S. Senate in July, joining an already crowded race.