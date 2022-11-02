U.S. Senate, governor races tighten to toss-ups in final stretch leading up to Nov. 8 election

Staying true to its battleground status, Wisconsin's hotly contested races for U.S. Senate and governor appear poised to come down to razor-thin margins next Tuesday, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes dropped from a six-point advantage last month to just two points, according to polling released Wednesday. Johnson received support from 50% of likely voters, compared with 48% for Barnes. Johnson holds a slightly better edge among registered voters, with a 48%-to-45% lead over Barnes.

"This is purely a toss-up race at this point," Poll Director Charles Franklin said.

The race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels has remained tight for months, but most recent polling shows both candidates receiving 48% of support among likely voters. Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., last month.

Joan Beglinger, a former independent candidate who dropped out in September and endorsed Michels, was chosen by 2% of respondents. Among registered voters, Michels received 45% of support to Evers' 44%, while Beglinger received 5%.

"This is truly reminiscent of four years ago when we had the governor’s race dead tied in the final poll as well," Franklin said. That year, Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes.

Michels’ campaign manager Patrick McNulty said the poll’s results “tell us what we have known all along — the race will be extremely close.”

“The momentum is on our side in the final stretch,” McNulty added. “We look forward to deeming Evers non-essential on Election Day.”

The poll was conducted from Oct. 24 through Tuesday. It included 802 registered voters; among them were 679 likely voters. The margin of error was 4.6% among registered voters and 4.8% among likely voters.

More than 650,000 absentee ballots have been requested in the state, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Of those, just over 500,000 ballots have been returned. Returned ballots account for 18% of registered voters in the state.

To compare, more than 337,000 absentee ballots had been returned one week before the 2018 midterm election, representing about 10% of registered voters.

In the most recent poll, 83% of Republican respondents said they are absolutely certain to vote or have already voted, compared with 89% among Democrats.

Marquette's October poll found Johnson holding a 6-point lead over Barnes among likely voters. September polling found 49% of likely voters supporting Johnson and 48% supporting Barnes and in August, Barnes had a 7-point lead over Johnson.

Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels in October. In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels and in August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

"Just remember polls do not vote," Franklin said. "People vote."

"There is no registered voter named the Marquette Law School Poll so it really is up to you and in your hands," Franklin added later.

Issues

As with previous polls in recent months, inflation remains the top issue for voters, with 68% of respondents saying they are very concerned. Sixty-two percent of respondents were very concerned with public schools, while 57% said crime. Both gun violence and an accurate vote count in the upcoming election came in next with 56% of respondents very concerned on those issues.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they are very concerned about abortion policy, which has become a rallying cry among Democratic candidates including Evers, Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who faces Republican Eric Toney next Tuesday.

On the topic of schools, 29% of respondents favor putting more money toward private schools, while 63% say public schools should secure more state funds. Along party lines, 90% of Democratic respondents favor more money for public schools, compared with 40% of Republicans. At the same time, only 7% of Democratic respondents said private schools should get more state funds, compared with 49% of Republicans.

Evers, a former educator and state superintendent, has long called for increased state funding of education and earlier this year unveiled plans to spend nearly $2 billion more on public schools in the state’s 2023-25 biennial budget, with a focus on areas like literacy, staffing and mental health services.

Michels has proposed expanding school choice options to all Wisconsinites and said in a debate last month he would “spend more money on education than any governor in the history of this state,” but has not provided specifics.