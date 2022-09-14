U.S. Senate race tightens between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson in latest poll

The U.S. Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has tightened significantly leading up to the Nov. 8 election, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

The poll found 49% of respondents supporting Johnson, R-Oshkosh, while 48% supported Barnes — a considerable shift from Barnes’ seven-point lead over Johnson in August polling. The September poll also found a tightening in the race for governor, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintaining his narrow lead with support from 47% of respondents, compared with 44% supporting Republican Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. The results in both matchups fall within the poll’s margin of error.

“This time you can see it’s tightened considerably,” poll director Charles Franklin said of the U.S. Senate race. “The right categorization here is a toss-up.”

Franklin said the shift in the U.S. Senate race is likely due to an increase in attack ads launched against Barnes following his August primary victory, something Johnson’s spokesman Ben Voelkel said will continue to ramp up before the Nov. 8 election.

“We’ll make the next two months awful for (Barnes) as we continue to expose the truth about him to Wisconsin voters,” Voelkel said.

Barnes’ spokesperson Maddy McDaniel downplayed the recent shift in polling.

“Polls will go up and down, but our campaign remains focused on reaching every voter we need to win, and Mandela will continue to bring his message of fighting for the middle class to every corner of Wisconsin,” McDaniel said.

Independent respondents have also shifted, Franklin noted, with 48% supporting Barnes while 46% backed Johnson. In August, Barnes was supported by 55% of independent respondents, compared with 40% for Johnson.

“Let’s just cut to the chase, it’s the independents,” Franklin said.

The latest poll was conducted between Sept. 6-11 and included 801 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points, while the margin of error for the 632 likely voters surveyed is plus or minus 4.9 points.

In the race for governor, 5% of respondents supported independent candidate Joan Beglinger, who has dropped out of the race and endorsed Michels, but will still appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Marquette’s August poll found Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, leading Johnson 51% to 44% among registered voters. In a hypothetical June head-to-head matchup, before Barnes’ top three primary opponents dropped out of the race, the lieutenant governor received 46% to Johnson’s 44%.

In the gubernatorial race, Evers, the Democratic incumbent, had 45% support among respondents in August, compared with 43% for Michels. In June, Evers held a 48-41 advantage against Michels in a hypothetical matchup.

Another noticeable shift in August and September polls has been the level of enthusiasm voters on both sides of the aisle have to cast ballots. While Republicans had been polling considerably higher than Democrats on the issue in previous polls, enthusiasm was high among all respondents in September’s survey. Ninety-three percent of Republicans said this month they are absolutely certain or very likely to vote in November, compared with 92% among Democratic voters and 84% of independents.

Asked which candidate in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate race has a better understanding of the problems faced by ordinary Wisconsinites, 47% of respondents chose Evers, compared with 41% for Michels. Asked the same question, 44% of respondents said Barnes has a better understanding of the issues faced by ordinary residents, compared with 40% choosing Johnson.

One area where Evers has fallen over the course of the year relates to his overall approval among registered voters. Despite posting a 9-point net approval rating in February polling, the governor’s rating has repeatedly dropped, reaching a -3 net approval rating in September.

On the topic of Evers’ response to the 2020 protests that turned violent following the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, 38% of respondents approve of the governor’s response, while 47% disapprove and 15% said they don’t know. Michels has made the topic of Kenosha a key campaign talking point leading up to the November election.

“It does show why you’re seeing some ads that bring up Kenosha,” Franklin said. “This is a weakness for Evers, in our data at least.”