U.S. Supreme Court denies GOP request to dismiss redistricting case

The U.S. Supreme Court this week allowed a Democratic-backed lawsuit over Wisconsin's next 10-year political maps to proceed, denying a Republican request to dismiss the case.

The denial keeps alive hopes among Democrats and those in favor of nonpartisan legislative and congressional districts that the federal court could provide further review of the state's redistricting process. The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week ruled that Wisconsin's political maps for the next decade be drawn with minimal changes to the existing boundaries, dealing a victory to GOP lawmakers who want to maintain the core of maps they drew in secret in 2011 that have helped the party hold strong majorities in both chambers.

As part of the state Supreme Court case, parties have until Dec. 15 to submit map proposals and the court plans to conduct a hearing and take arguments starting Jan. 18. The court indicated the hearing process could take several days.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers confirmed that, in light of the state Supreme Court's ruling, the Democratic governor will not be submitting maps drawn by the People's Maps Commission, which he created last year.

Details on what the governor's new maps will entail were not made available Friday, but the spokesperson said the new boundaries will likely be submitted in the coming days.

Evers vetoed GOP-drawn maps in mid-November and has championed boundaries drawn by the nonpartisan commission, but those maps have failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP-friendly districts into the state's next 10-year maps.

Ultimately, the state Supreme Court issued a 4-3 ruling last week, with all four conservative justices in favor of basing the state's next maps on existing boundaries.

Writing for the majority, Justice Rebecca Bradley said a least-change approach "safeguards the long-term institutional legitimacy of this court by removing us from the political fray and ensuring we act as judges rather than political actors."

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said the ruling "almost certainly ends all hope for anything remotely resembling fair maps in Wisconsin for at least the next decade — and quite possibly much longer."

The U.S. District Court earlier this month issued a stay in the Democratic-backed case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. It's unclear if the federal court would take up the matter after the state Supreme Court comes to a final ruling.

Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on if the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

In 2011, Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor's office during a decennial redistricting process for the first time in decades and drew the maps in secret conditions that excluded Democrats. By packing Democratic voters in cities into lopsided districts and spreading out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities, the maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

