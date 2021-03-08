U.S. Supreme Court rejects last lawsuit Donald Trump brought against Wisconsin's election result

The suit alleged elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots,” and asked the court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy presumably included overturning Biden’s win in the state.

The lawsuit challenged numerous aspects of the election it claims are unlawful, even though elections officials have repeatedly defended the legality of the election and officials largely operated under the same practices for elections they always do. The grievances included many of those brought by Trump in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, such as challenging absentee ballots upon which clerks filled in missing witness address information.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0