U.S. Supreme Court rejects last lawsuit Donald Trump brought against Wisconsin's election result
U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered former President Donald Trump yet another defeat by declining to consider a lawsuit he brought challenging Wisconsin's presidential election result and asking for the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine the recipient of Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes. 

The decision by the court not to consider the case that Trump filed in early December with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin represents likely the last major judicial decision to come out of the November presidential election as it relates to Wisconsin. 

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, a result Trump and his allies challenged through numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts that were ultimately unsuccessful. 

The lawsuit the nation's high court declined to consider Monday was brought by Trump against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections.

The suit alleged elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots,” and asked the court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy presumably included overturning Biden’s win in the state.

The lawsuit challenged numerous aspects of the election it claims are unlawful, even though elections officials have repeatedly defended the legality of the election and officials largely operated under the same practices for elections they always do. The grievances included many of those brought by Trump in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, such as challenging absentee ballots upon which clerks filled in missing witness address information.

