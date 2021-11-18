 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unemployment rate falls to 3.2% over last two months following 'data distortion' at federal level

  • Updated
  • 0

Previously reported as flat, Wisconsin's unemployment rate for September fell by five percentage points to 3.4%, according to revised data from the state Department of Workforce Development.

DWD reported the state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in October, the lowest the state has seen since March 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the nation's economy. The national unemployment rate for October was 4.6%.

State and federal officials say a "data distortion" discovered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in Michigan affected unemployment data for several neighboring states including Wisconsin. As a result, revised numbers released Thursday show Wisconsin's unemployment rate in September was lower than the 3.9% that was previously reported in preliminary numbers released last month.

Aug.09 -- Guild Education CEO Rachel Carlson discusses how companies can win the war for talent by offering opportunities to gain new skills and training as an added employee benefit. She speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

Scott Hodek, section chief of DWD's Office of Economic Advisors, said the unemployment drop over the last two months is a result of adjusted data and cannot be attributed to any one economic event, including the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 6.

"What we’ve seen nationwide and in statewide data, we haven’t really seen a surge in employment growth related to the end of the extended unemployment benefits either in the September or October data," Hodek said.

People are also reading…

Republicans and some business owners had targeted the enhanced benefits earlier this year for exacerbating the state's workforce shortage by creating a disincentive to work, but DWD officials have said Wisconsin employers struggle to fill jobs due to a workforce gap driven by low birthrates, high retirement rates and low net migration and immigration flows into the state.

"We don't have a lot of underutilized capacity in general," Hodek said.

State plans to spend $80 million in federal funds to update antiquated unemployment system

DWD's report found that Wisconsin lost 1,000 non-farm jobs from September to October, but added 2,000 private-sector jobs over the same span. The state's labor participation rate of 66.4% — down from 66.5% in September — is higher than the nationwide average of 61.6%.

"We've been working hard over the last 18 months to put our state and economy in the best position to rebound from this pandemic," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "This is great news for our state and our economic recovery, and I'm proud of our efforts to make sure we bounce back even better than we were before the pandemic hit."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement Tuesday that an outlier identified in Michigan for the survey used to create unemployment models for the entire region distorted unemployment data for several states including Wisconsin. BLS has modified the data for September, October and future months, but earlier months in the year will be addressed during the annual revision process for 2021, which is expected to be finished in March 2022.

Hodek said it's possible the distorted data underestimated the state's employment rate in previous months, but added it's too early to say for certain.

"We would be speculating at this point," he said. "We’ll just have to wait until year-end before we see that overall trend."

Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces in 2020

Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive. These companies are doing just that, according to their employees.

Govt-and-politics

Madison-area firms show variety, innovation

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive.

Employees choose Top Workplaces through survey
Govt-and-politics

Employees choose Top Workplaces through survey

  • BOB HELBIG Energage
  • Updated
  • 0

Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.

2020 Top Workplaces Chart
Govt-and-politics

2020 Top Workplaces Chart

  • Updated
  • 0
No. 1 LARGE | SUMMIT CREDIT UNION Summit builds talent, cultivates a culture of helping members
Govt-and-politics

No. 1 LARGE | SUMMIT CREDIT UNION Summit builds talent, cultivates a culture of helping members

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Engaged leadership, a culture of building employee skills and a commitment to helping members boosted Summit Credit Union to the top spot among large firms in this year’s Top Workplaces project.

NO. 2 LARGE | KWIK TRIP INC. Kwik Trip picky in hiring, generous in rewarding employees
Govt-and-politics

NO. 2 LARGE | KWIK TRIP INC. Kwik Trip picky in hiring, generous in rewarding employees

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Working in a convenience store isn’t always seen as desirable, but Kwik Trip officials say their employee benefits and choosiness in hiring have helped redefine that image for the 680-store chain.

NO. 3 LARGE | EVCO PLASTICS Plastics firm values the people who optimize technology
Govt-and-politics

NO. 3 LARGE | EVCO PLASTICS Plastics firm values the people who optimize technology

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

EVCO Plastics, a third-generation family company, believes that the power of technology is unleashed by the right human touch.

NO. 4 LARGE | TDS TELECOMMUNICATIONS Tradition of investing in employees pays dividends for TDS
Govt-and-politics

NO. 4 LARGE | TDS TELECOMMUNICATIONS Tradition of investing in employees pays dividends for TDS

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

In 1969, when LeRoy Carlson started what today is TDS Telecommunications, he was a believer in investing in employees – a value that company officials say continues as the firm enters its 51st year.

NO. 5 LARGE | WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Embracing community values leads to strong, effective schools
Govt-and-politics

NO. 5 LARGE | WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Embracing community values leads to strong, effective schools

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

The Waunakee Community School District draws its identity and its workplace culture from the community it serves.

EXECUTIVE Q&A/ANNA STERN, TRI-NORTH BUILDERS INC. VICE PRESIDENT Builder stresses the importance of workplace culture
Govt-and-politics

EXECUTIVE Q&A/ANNA STERN, TRI-NORTH BUILDERS INC. VICE PRESIDENT Builder stresses the importance of workplace culture

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Tri-North Builders Inc. was founded in Madison in 1981 as a general contracting firm and has continuously expanded services to offer pre-construction, general construction, construction management, design-build, independent cost estimating and green-building consulting services.

Culture is vital to attracting, retaining top employees
Govt-and-politics

Culture is vital to attracting, retaining top employees

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding qualified, talented employees is a tough job in a low-employment landscape such as Madison’s – but keeping them is also a major challenge that cuts to the heart of a workplace’s culture.

NO. 1 MIDSIZE | SENIOR HELPERS Caregivers, clients share goal of keeping seniors at home
Govt-and-politics

NO. 1 MIDSIZE | SENIOR HELPERS Caregivers, clients share goal of keeping seniors at home

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Taking care of the caregivers is one of the ways that Senior Helpers built a culture of compassion among its 160 employees.

NO. 2 MIDSIZE | FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Fairway thrives on humility, succeeds through customer service
Govt-and-politics

NO. 2 MIDSIZE | FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Fairway thrives on humility, succeeds through customer service

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

The first job at Fairway Independent Mortgage is humility.

NO. 3 MIDSIZE | AMTELCO Family, personal touches make Amtelco a Top Workplace
Govt-and-politics

NO. 3 MIDSIZE | AMTELCO Family, personal touches make Amtelco a Top Workplace

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Amtelco, a 44-year-old family-owned company, builds its corporate culture on a foundation of treating its employees, its customers and its community like family.

NO. 4 MIDSIZE | THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY Teamwork, respect, accountability mark distributor’s success
Govt-and-politics

NO. 4 MIDSIZE | THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY Teamwork, respect, accountability mark distributor’s success

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

When The Douglas Stewart Company took on a demanding new contract last year, everybody chipped in by working long hours and weekends – including its executives and their families.

NO. 5 MIDSIZE | FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP Workplace flexibility, employee support boost patient care
Govt-and-politics

NO. 5 MIDSIZE | FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP Workplace flexibility, employee support boost patient care

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Klagos has a simple formula for success in dentistry: Take care of your employees and they will reflect that same care with their patients.

EXECUTIVE Q&A/MATTHEW GONNERING, CEO, WIDEN ENTERPRISES INC. Goal-setting, transparency power Widen
Govt-and-politics

EXECUTIVE Q&A/MATTHEW GONNERING, CEO, WIDEN ENTERPRISES INC. Goal-setting, transparency power Widen

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Widen Enterprises Inc. builds software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful and measurable digital experiences.

Midsize firms build high-performing workplaces
Govt-and-politics

Midsize firms build high-performing workplaces

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

From groceries to financial services, the midsize company category generated a range of highly ranked firms, whose dynamic approach to workplace culture earned them a spot in Top Workplaces.

EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture
Govt-and-politics

EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

KL Engineering provides civil engineering services built around a specialization in transportation engineering.

Innovation, involvement are trademarks of Top Workplaces
Govt-and-politics

Innovation, involvement are trademarks of Top Workplaces

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces project this year possess not only vibrant workplace cultures, but interesting histories, practices and approaches to community service.

NO. 1 SMALL | HORIZON DEVELOP BUILD MANAGE Building a workplace on a foundation of empowerment
Govt-and-politics

NO. 1 SMALL | HORIZON DEVELOP BUILD MANAGE Building a workplace on a foundation of empowerment

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Dan Fitzgerald believes that enabling employees to make decisions – and learn from mistakes – drives the culture at Horizon Develop Build Manage, providing the underpinning of a Top Workplace.

No. 2 SMALL | SHINE UNITED Workplace culture shines at a downtown advertising firm
Govt-and-politics

No. 2 SMALL | SHINE UNITED Workplace culture shines at a downtown advertising firm

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Keeping creative minds engaged at the brand-building firm Shine United involves both empowering and rewarding employees.

NO. 3 SMALL | ABODO Trust, pay, benefits ignite workplace success at Abodo
Govt-and-politics

NO. 3 SMALL | ABODO Trust, pay, benefits ignite workplace success at Abodo

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Feeding employees’ ambitions to change a company and an industry, trust and fair compensation are the foundation of the culture at Abodo, an online rental marketplace with a national reach.

NO. 4 SMALL|PROPELLER HEALTH Propeller Health navigates change, builds a strong workplace
Govt-and-politics

NO. 4 SMALL|PROPELLER HEALTH Propeller Health navigates change, builds a strong workplace

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Propeller Health emerged from a year of change with its employee culture intact and, company officials say, even stronger.

NO. 5 SMALL | WEED MAN LAWN CARE Culture change seeds opportunity at lawn care firm
Govt-and-politics

NO. 5 SMALL | WEED MAN LAWN CARE Culture change seeds opportunity at lawn care firm

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

A few years back, Andy Kurth shifted his focus at Weed Man Lawn Care from being solely money driven to one of helping his employees succeed and thrive.

Small firms loom large in Top Workplaces rankings
Govt-and-politics

Small firms loom large in Top Workplaces rankings

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the rest of the top-ranked small firms in Top Workplaces 2020, reflecting a diversity in business types and workplace cultures that have added up to success in their respective areas.

Survey reveals winners in special award categories
Govt-and-politics

Survey reveals winners in special award categories

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Although all of the organizations recognized in this section have earned distinction as Top Workplaces for 2020, employees at some of them felt so strongly in certain respects that their companies were singled out for special awards.

Govt-and-politics

Here’s what appreciation really means

  • DOUG CLAFFEY Energage
  • Updated
  • 0

When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees? If you answered “pay,” think again. Research shows pay is low on the list.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. government attorney urged a federal judge Friday to uphold a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country, as Republican-led states have sought to drive down wolf numbers through aggressive hunting and trapping.

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington state residents start clean-up after heavy floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News