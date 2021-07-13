US Democratic committee seeks intervention in conservative lawsuit challenging ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin

A committee committed to electing Democrats to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by a nonprofit conservative law firm against the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin — which the committee refers to as an attempt at voter suppression that would restrict voters' access to such ballot drop boxes.

The intervention motion is part of the committee's "Defend The Vote" program, which is a new multi-million dollar effort to "fight back against GOP voter suppression efforts in the U.S. Senate campaigns across the country," according to a statement from the committee.

“The DSCC will use every tool at our disposal to fight back against Republicans’ tactics to restrict voting and protect Wisconsinites' right to participate in our democracy,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, said in a statement. “Wisconsin is a critical Senate battleground, and we are committed to ensuring that voters who want to continue using drop boxes to securely and easily cast their ballot can do so.”