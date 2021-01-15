US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald avoids blaming Trump for siege of US Capitol

Wisconsin’s most recently minted congressman on Thursday avoided casting blame on President Donald Trump for the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week by pro-Trump supporters.
Speaking during a WisPolitics.com luncheon, U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, the former state Senate majority leader who was elected to the 5th Congressional District seat in November, said an investigation needs to be conducted into the events of Jan. 6, in which Trump encouraged supporters at a rally to “fight like hell” against November’s election results. Soon after the president’s speech, his supporters stormed the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.
“I don’t think we know yet,” Fitzgerald said when asked if the president is responsible for the events of Jan. 6. “There has to be more to this entire episode and it needs to be investigated top to bottom to see who was involved and exactly what motivated them to get to where we were, which was a very, very frightening day.”
Fitzgerald, who became one of Trump’s earliest supporters in the state during his 2016 presidential bid, said he can see how Trump’s speech last week may have incited some to push their way into the U.S. Capitol soon after, but said he was not convinced all who did were Trump supporters.
“They might be supporters of the president, they might not be, but I think that’s why you’ve got to do a full investigation,” he said. “I think (Trump) definitely fired up that crowd in a way that some people may have believed he meant, ‘Go to the Capitol and intimidate,’ and if that’s the way those people perceived it, that’s troubling.”
Fitzgerald said he still believes that 99% of Trump’s supporters “are good people” and lumping them together with the mob that stormed the Capitol is “a scary thing.”
Fitzgerald and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, of Minocqua — who also was scheduled to participate in the luncheon but was unable to attend — joined a majority of their House Republican colleagues in the hours after the siege in objecting to the electoral votes in several states that went for President-elect Joe Biden in November.
On Wednesday, Fitzgerald and Tiffany sided with their fellow Wisconsin Republicans and the majority of their party to vote against President Donald Trump’s second impeachment charge, which ultimately passed with 10 GOP members joining with Democratic lawmakers on the vote.
On Thursday, Fitzgerald said “a peaceful transfer of power is paramount” and he plans to move forward and work with Biden, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20.
Democratic leader condemns GOP letter
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, on Thursday called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to remove four GOP state representatives from the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee after they joined 11 other state lawmakers in signing a letter to Vice President Mike Pence seeking to halt the count of electoral votes last week.
The letter, reported first by the Wisconsin Examiner, was sent to Pence on Jan. 5 — one day before the siege at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified the 2020 election results — and includes signatures from more than 100 state lawmakers from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.
In the letter, Republicans cited unfounded claims of election fraud and called on Pence to postpone the counting of electoral votes by at least 10 days, “affording our respective bodies to meet, investigate, and as a body vote on certification or decertification of the election.”
“This letter calls for sedition, plain and simple,” Hintz said in a statement. “Making the same refuted claims 63 days after the election, and the day before the well-orchestrated coup led by the President, can only be viewed as part of the same dangerous threat. It should disgust all Wisconsinites that Republican state legislators attached their names to something so false and so dangerous.”
The Wisconsin lawmakers who signed the letter were Reps. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls; Rob Brooks, R-Saukville; Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger; Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago; Dan Knodl, R-Germantown; Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser; Dave Murphy, R-Greenville; Jeff Mursau, R-Crivitz; Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport; Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin; Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh; Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers; Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac; Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego; and Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere.
Chairwoman Brandtjen, co-chairman Sanfelippo, Thiesfeldt and Murphy serve on the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee.
“Anyone using their elected position to promote the lie that the presidential election was stolen or reckless enough to call for sedition should be kept as far away from Wisconsin’s election laws as possible,” Hintz said. “There are really important challenges facing Wisconsin that will take all of our best efforts to solve. There is no room for a QAnon Caucus in the Wisconsin State Legislature.”
Vos’ office did not respond to a request for comment.