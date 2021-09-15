US Reps. Gwen Moore, Ilhan Omar call for investigation into Fort McCoy conditions

Fort McCoy is one of eight military bases in the U.S. housing refugees who fled from Afghanistan after the recent collapse of the country’s government to the Taliban. As of Tuesday, 12,500 Afghans were staying there.

Two Afghan women staying at Fort McCoy spoke with the State Journal Saturday about what they are experiencing at the base on the condition of anonymity. Both said the Americans they have interacted with have always been "nice," but complained of some of the Afghan men at the base harassing women. Some of the Afghan men make inappropriate comments about women's appearance and skip people in lines, they said.

The two women, who wanted their identities shielded because they feared a reaction from the Afghan men who are causing problems, said over the weekend they were frustrated with a lack of access to food and clothing. One of the women said she had not been able to change her underwear since escaping out of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.