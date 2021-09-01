US Sen. Ron Johnson doubles down on unproven early COVID-19 treatments, including ivermectin

Risks outlined

Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer and an emergency medicine physician, said ivermectin in humans is typically used to treat parasites, such as roundworms and nematodes, and also can be effective against lice. He said the medication is more frequently used in countries with lower standards of sanitation and food safety. In the U.S., he said the medication is more often used in livestock and pets to treat conditions such as heartworm.

Pothof said misinformation over the use of ivermectin may stem from early in the pandemic, when some suggested ivermectin could be used to treat viruses. There was a large Egyptian study, never peer-reviewed, that suggested a significant benefit to using ivermectin, but the study was withdrawn due to concerns over plagiarism and falsified information, Pothof said.

Studies so far indicate there's no benefit to using the drug for COVID-19.

"Anything you take has a risk, so if there's no benefit, and only risk, we shouldn't be doing that to people," Pothof said. "Doctors do not experiment on their patients in the U.S."