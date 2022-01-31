US Senate candidate Alex Lasry adds $1.55 million to campaign in fourth quarter

U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry added $1.55 million to his campaign between October and December, bringing his fourth quarter total to over $2 million, including $473,000 he raised from donors.
He finished the year with $1.12 million on hand and $5.1 million total raised, including $2.8 million in donations, in what is sure to become one of the state's most expensive U.S. Senate Democratic primaries and general elections as the nation looks to Wisconsin as one of the most critical elections to determine the 50-50 U.S. Senate's future.
The candidates' full reports are due Monday.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson raised $213,500 from October to December, putting the self-proclaimed underdog financially well behind the other candidates, according to his report.
Nelson reported having $484,000 cash on hand after raising $1.15 million since he declared his candidacy in October 2020.
U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, who won his last Democratic primary on a 2-to-1 voting margin, raised $1.23 million from October to December with no corporate PAC dollars, bringing his fundraising total to over $2.3 million, his campaign said Jan. 19.
Barnes’ campaign said the $1.23 million breaks down to a $43.65 average donation from 17,830 total donors, though it did not state how much money it had remaining at the end of the quarter.
U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has yet to report her fourth quarter numbers, but they will reflect the $1 million she put into her campaign in early October.
Regardless of the Democratic primary victor, the Democratic nominee is certain to face headwinds in the race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. History points to the presidential party performing poorly in the midterm elections, and the COVID-19 pandemic's continuation and 40-year high inflation rate will likely prove no help.
Johnson reported raising $2.65 million between January and September 2021 despite not announcing his reelection bid until Jan. 9.
Also Monday, Democratic super PAC Priorities USA announced it is investing $30 million in digital ads and outreach for seven battleground states, including Wisconsin, ahead of November's midterm elections.
This story will be updated.
