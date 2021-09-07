US Senate candidate Chantia Lewis charged with five criminal counts, including embezzlement

Prosecutors allege that Lewis filed false campaign finance reports related to her campaigns for city council where she provided inaccurate information about her account balances, contributions and expenditures. They also allege she misused funds belonging to her campaign by depositing campaign contributions to her personal bank accounts, as well as using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses.

Prosecutors say Lewis misled the city that she was owed reimbursement for expenses she incurred on city-sponsored travel when she actually paid for those expenses out of her campaign account.

For example, the complaint said she used nearly $400 in expenses during a family trip to Georgia in 2016, including payments at a trampoline park and fast-food restaurants. She also spent $310 in campaign money to attend a worship conference in Orlando, Florida, that had nothing to do with city business and $4,884 in campaign money for payments toward her apartment rent, the complaint said.