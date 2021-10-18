 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

US Senate candidate Chantia Lewis pleads not guilty to charges that include embezzlement

  • Updated
  • 0

Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

Lewis faces four felonies and a misdemeanor in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Milfred and Hands assess the crowded field of 11 Democrats hoping to win the party's nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in next year's election. Wisconsin's Senate seat is one of three toss-up Senate races across the country. That means voters here could decide who controls the U.S. Senate. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the front-runner in the Democratic primary, though he's hardly invincible, our political podcasters agree. They play audio clips from the top Democrats touting their bids, while assessing the broader political ramifications.

In a brief hearing, defense attorney Michael Chernin entered not guilty pleas on her behalf, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

She is accused of taking $21,666 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city between 2016 and 2020.

People are also reading…

"We are not going to try this case in the media," one of her attorneys, Michael Maistelman, said in a statement. "We look forward to our day in court."

Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July.

Lewis is one of 12 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis

Lewis

Chantia Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the race for the seat held by Republican Ron Johnson.

NO TITLE
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Crusader sword recovered from Mediterranean seabed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News