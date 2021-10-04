UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens ends GOP bid for attorney general

UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens ended his Republican bid for attorney general on Monday after five months, blaming a political climate "even more disgusting than I expected."

In a statement, Owens, a conservative UW-Madison political science professor who also serves as affiliate faculty at the University of Wisconsin Law School, said he decided to withdraw from the race due to false attacks against him.

With Owens out of the race, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney is currently the only Republican challenging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who announced his re-election bid over the summer.

Owens had raised significantly more than Toney, reporting in July that he had raised more than $300,000 since joining the race in the spring, compared to Toney's $41,500. Early straw polls had also showed Owens in the lead over Toney.

"The last few weeks have shown me that politics is even more disgusting than I expected," Owens said. "Having never run for political office before, I did not fully anticipate how disgusting it would get so quickly. You can be prepped for it, but until it happens you do not know the true impact. I could not have foreseen how much the attacks would affect my family."

Owens called the claims against him "wrongheaded and false," and said they've taken a toll on his family and especially on his son, who is autistic.

"Because I do not wish to put them through any more character assassinations I’m withdrawing my candidacy for Attorney General," Owens said. "I understand some will ridicule me for why I’m leaving the race, but this is the truth and my family has always, and will always, come first."

Owens' departure from the race comes after conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now reported that four episodes of a podcast Owens hosted, some of them featuring critics of former Republican President Donald Trump, disappeared from the internet.

Owens had initially offered varying accounts of why the episodes had disappeared before acknowledging to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he sometimes removed older episodes.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the missing episodes feature conversations with Charlie Sykes, a former conservative talk show host who became a Trump critic; Michael Murphy, a Republican strategist who opposes Trump; UW-Madison professor Kenneth Mayer, who faced criticism from conservatives for how he portrayed Trump in a syllabus; and Scott Coenen, the leader of a nonprofit group focused on renewable energy.

Owens served as director of UW-Madison's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and spoke with public officials and policy observers on its podcast, The Badgercast.

