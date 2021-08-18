UW-Stout professor fired for not wearing mask on campus

The UW System Board of Regents last month fired a UW-Stout engineering professor for failing to wear a mask while on campus last year, according to documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Documents provided by the University of Wisconsin System show regents on July 8 voted unanimously to adopt an order of dismissal for UW-Stout engineering professor Pavel Bizyukov, because he didn't wear a mask in the classroom on Sept. 9, 2020, as was required by UW-Stout and the Board of Regents, as well as not using the accommodations process to obtain an exception.

UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank found grounds for Bizyukov's termination in November, and those charges were upheld by a UW-Stout faculty committee following an evidentiary hearing. The Board of Regents' Personnel Matters Review Committee unanimously determined in May that there was just cause for Bizyukov's termination.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Regents passed a unanimous resolution in July 2020 requiring system schools to require that students and employees wear masks in all university buildings, after which UW-Stout issued a mask requirement in its "return to work" plan shortly after.