Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Milwaukee on Thursday to “engage with young Americans and meet with local Latino leaders,” the White House announced Monday.

Harris’ trip to Wisconsin will come just weeks after President Joe Biden spoke in Milwaukee on Labor Day and less than two months before a heated Nov. 8 general election in the state that sees contested races for governor, U.S. Senate and attorney general.

Harris also plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference. Additional details on the vice president’s trip to Wisconsin were not available Monday.

In the race for attorney general, Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul faces GOP challenger and the Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, faces Republican Tim Michels, the millionaire owner of Brownsville- based Michels Corp. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.