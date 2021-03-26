Voter files complaint against John Jagler over mailer implying nonexistent endorsement

A voter and former Democratic candidate has filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging that a GOP campaign mailer for Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, falsely implied the Wisconsin State Journal had endorsed the Republican state Senate candidate.

The complaint, filed by Pewaukee resident Aaron Matteson, is in response to a mailer from the Republican Party of Wisconsin supporting Jagler that includes two of Jagler’s responses to a candidate questionnaire that was published ahead of the Feb. 16 primary. The statements in the mailer appear under the State Journal logo, but change personal pronouns “I” and “We” to Jagler’s name, making the quotes seem like they came from the newspaper, rather than from Jagler himself.

Matteson said he filed the complaint in response to what he called a lack of "accountability, transparency and honesty," from elected officials, primarily among members of the Republican Party.