Voters in Wisconsin have spoken. Now the counting begins

Polls have closed in Wisconsin's partisan primary, which will narrow the field of candidates running in multiple local and statewide races.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the hard-fought battle between former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., to see which Republican would take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall was being decided by the voters.

Heading into the balloting, Kleefisch and Michels were leading the field, separated by 1 percentage point, in a June statewide poll. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and Adam Fischer are also running.

The GOP gubernatorial primary has become the latest proxy war between former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Michels, and Kleefisch, who has secured backing from former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former Gov. Scott Walker. Michels has also been endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Despite entering the race in late April, Michels has pumped about $12 million of his own funds into his campaign, while Kleefisch, who announced candidacy back in September, has raised more than $7.5 million.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers, who is seeking a second term, in November. Independent Joan Beglinger is also running in the Nov. 8 election.

The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate has been all but decided, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes appearing poised to become the state's first Black party nominee for the seat after his top opponents recently dropped out and endorsed him. Their names will still appear on the ballot, however.

Barnes is in one of the highest-profile political battles in the country, taking on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a two-term incumbent whose campaign coffers far surpass what Barnes has raised so far, in the November midterm.

Three Republicans — former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow, conservative lawyer Karen Mueller and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney — are running for the party's Attorney General nomination. The winner will go on to face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is seeking a second term.

There are also contested primaries on both sides of the aisle for other statewide races, including secretary of state, treasurer and lieutenant governor.

In the race for Wisconsin's largely powerless secretary of state seat, Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, Justin Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder have all said they hope to put election oversight under the office's responsibilities. The proposals follow calls from some Republicans to abolish the state's bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission due to guidance and administration practices implemented by the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin’s longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette faces Dane County Democratic Party chair Alexia Sabor in the Democratic primary for the seat. Both candidates oppose putting the office in charge of elections.

Eight Republicans are running for lieutenant governor: David King, Will Martin, state Sens. Roger Roth and Patrick Testin, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, Jonathan Wichmann and Kyle Yudes. Peng Her and state Rep. Sara Rodriguez are running in the Democratic primary.

The winner of the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor will be matched with Evers on the November ticket, while the winner of the Republican primary for that office will be paired with whoever wins the GOP gubernatorial primary.

Three Democratic candidates — Gillian Battino, Aaron Richardson and Angelito Terorio — are running in the primary for state treasurer. John Leiber and Orlando Owens are running in the Republican primary.

In addition to Michels, Trump has also backed longshot candidate Adam Steen, who is taking on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the 63rd Assembly District. Vos is the longest serving Assembly speaker in state history and one of the most influential Republicans in the state, but has fallen out of favor with Trump for refusing to entertain the legally and constitutionally impossible task of decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Election results are unofficial and subject to change on Election Night. Municipal clerks provide unofficial results to their county clerks, who will then post results to the county website. Counties have a week to convene their boards of canvassers and the statutory deadline for the state Elections Commission chair to certify statewide results is Aug. 24.

Thirty-eight of Wisconsin's roughly 1,800 municipalities count ballots at a central facility. Central county facilities cannot begin opening or counting absentee ballot envelopes until 7 a.m. Tuesday, meaning it's likely those communities will report absentee ballot results after reporting the initial results for in-person voting.

