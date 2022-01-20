Voting Rights Act key factor as Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs arguments in redistricting case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on how the state’s next legislative and congressional district maps should be drawn — a decision before the court that could have major implications for state elections over the next decade.

The court took arguments for more than six hours from attorneys representing the GOP-led Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, members of the Republican congressional delegation, Senate Democrats and several other groups that submitted map proposals. Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt by Republicans to lock in GOP-friendly districts in the state’s next 10-year maps.

The state’s high court, which has already ruled it will follow a “least change” approach when drawing the state’s next maps, is expected to issue a final decision in the coming weeks. One of the key factors brought up by several justices focused on whether submitted maps adhere to federal requirements in the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.

Part of that question focuses on whether Milwaukee should have seven legislative districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters, as proposed by the group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, or the six districts proposed by others including the GOP-led Legislature. Another question raised by conservative and crucial swing Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has sometime sided with liberal justices in the past, is what percentage of voters meets the legal definition of a majority.

“How are we supposed to figure out at what stage we’ve crossed a line? I feel like we’re trying to hug a water balloon here,” Hagedorn said.

A pending federal lawsuit filed by Democrats also could be taken up following the state Supreme Court’s decision, specifically if the chosen maps meet those federal requirements.

Mel Barnes, staff counsel with the liberal firm Law Forward, which is representing Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, described the Voting Rights Act as being the “heart and soul of this case.” Barnes also pointed to comments made during Wednesday’s hearing by judges including conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who questioned the significance of the federal requirement in light of Black officials winning elections in the past over white candidates.

“You can’t throw out this law just because it’s been working,” Barnes said at a press event after Wednesday’s hearing. “These protections continue to be important and the VRA continues to be the law of the land.”

The court received proposed boundaries from Evers, the GOP-controlled Legislature, members of the Republican congressional delegation, state Senate Democrats, a group of Democratic voters and groups including Citizen Mathematicians and Scientists, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and immigrant rights organization Voces de la Frontera.

‘Least change’ approach

In a 4-3 decision last year, the court sided with Republicans’ request that the next maps deviate as little as possible from the current GOP-drawn maps and any changes should be related to population shifts as a result of the census. The decision likely means any of the maps ultimately accepted by the court will provide an advantage to Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers due in part to maps they drew 10 years ago.

The state Supreme Court’s conservative majority also said last year it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, and instead ruled that, like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

The court’s “least change” ruling dealt a major blow to Evers’ plan to submit boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, which he created in 2020 to provide a citizen-led alternative to the Republican maps. Those maps deviated considerably from the existing maps, which Republicans drew in secret in 2011. Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the court.

Anthony Russomanno, an attorney with the Wisconsin Department of Justice who is representing Evers, said the governor’s maps are the best example of boundaries that follow the court’s guidelines and the federal Voting Rights Act.

Taylor Meehan, the Legislature’s attorney, said Evers’ legislative map should be deemed unconstitutional for moving around voters to create more districts with Black and Hispanic majorities.

“Just because you can draw seven districts doesn’t mean that it’s required,” said Meehan.

However, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley questioned whether the Legislature’s maps, which were vetoed by Evers last year, pass constitutional muster. Evers’ veto put the matter before the court.

“You’re bringing to us maps it seems that didn’t survive the constitutional process for passing legislation,” Bradley said to Meehan.

Party in power

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

In 2011, Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office during a decennial redistricting process for the first time in decades and drew the maps in secret conditions that excluded Democrats. By packing Democratic voters in cities into lopsided districts and spreading out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities, the maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

Republicans hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and 21-12 majority in the Senate as well as five of the state’s eight congressional seats.

The U.S. Supreme Court has also issued a stay in the Democratic-backed case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on whether the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

