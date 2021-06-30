Waiver of in-person road test for young drivers removed from GOP budget

A waiver that would allow those under the age of 18 to secure a driver's license without completing a formal road test was removed from the GOP-authored budget in a last-minute amendment.

Amendments to the budget, which passed the GOP-led Assembly Tuesday, detail a number of changes to the $87.5 billion budget, including one that strikes from the document a measure to make permanent a pilot program created by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to get a driver's license without needing to take an in-person road test.

The amendment also eliminates $632,000 in new funding to the department for the creation of about six positions to make the waiver permanent.

The state DOT implemented the waiver last year in an effort to address a testing backlog and limit in-person visits to Division of Motor Vehicles service centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 48,000 drivers, or about 85% of eligible candidates, made use of the waiver between May 11, 2020 through April of this year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.