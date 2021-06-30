Waiver of in-person road test for young drivers removed from GOP budget

A waiver that would allow those under the age of 18 to secure a driver's license without completing a formal road test was removed from the GOP-authored budget in a last-minute amendment.
Amendments to the budget, which passed the GOP-led Assembly Tuesday, detail a number of changes to the $87.5 billion budget, including one that strikes from the document a measure to make permanent a pilot program created by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to get a driver's license without needing to take an in-person road test.
The amendment also eliminates $632,000 in new funding to the department for the creation of about six positions to make the waiver permanent.
The state DOT implemented the waiver last year in an effort to address a testing backlog and limit in-person visits to Division of Motor Vehicles service centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 48,000 drivers, or about 85% of eligible candidates, made use of the waiver between May 11, 2020 through April of this year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The department requested in the budget to make the waiver permanent, which was ultimately approved by the budget committee before being later stripped from the document Tuesday night. The Assembly voted 64-34, with four Democratic members joining Republicans in support, in favor of the budget, which Republicans on the budget committee drafted over the last two months in response to Evers' proposed $91.2 billion budget, which would have increased spending nearly 10%.
The Senate is slated to vote Wednesday on the GOP-authored budget, which includes more than $3 billion in property and income tax cuts — made possible thanks to an unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus — and would increase total state spending about 5.4% over current levels. Once passed, the budget heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who has broad authority to make changes.
While Republicans have said the budget makes responsible investments and gives back to Wisconsin residents through reduced property and income taxes, Democratic lawmakers have blasted the document as one that is rife with missed opportunities and fails to spend enough on needs like education, broadband and more.
Evers has said a full veto remains "on the table," but a Tuesday memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau notes that if the budget is vetoed and the Legislature doesn't convene to pass a new one, the state would no longer be eligible for more than $2 billion in federal aid.
Evers mulled a full veto of the current budget two years ago, but ultimately signed it, while using his partial veto power to make dozens of changes including an increase to education spending.