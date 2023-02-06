Voters casing absentee ballots in Wisconsin could sign up to receive a text message notifying them when the ballot is received under a proposed bill working its way through the state Legislature.
Bill co-author Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, said the proposal, which has received bipartisan support, would allow voters to opt into the text service, which he said is geared toward boosting voter confidence in Wisconsin's elections.
"It is an incremental confidence and security builder,” Steffen said. "I want every voter to feel comfortable voting in Wisconsin, whether that be in person or by absentee. This is one more way to do that."
Under the bill, voters would be able to fill out a form and provide their mobile number to the Wisconsin Elections Commission when requesting an absentee ballot envelope. Participating voters would receive two text messages under the proposal, one to verify that when absentee ballot has been requested and a second notifying them once their completed ballot has been received by their local clerk.
“This is essentially the electronic version of the 'I voted' sticker," Steffen said.
Steffen said his hope is to have the bill before committee later this year. If the proposal passes the Legislature and is signed by Gov. Tony Evers, it could be in effect before the 2024 presidential election, he added.
Currently, voters can check the status of their absentee ballot on the MyVote Wisconsin website, which is operated by the state elections commission.
Evan Preston, director of advocacy for the nonpartisan elections policy group Secure Democracy USA, said the proposed bill would mark a "positive step forward for voters' peace of mind and increased transparency."
Preston said more than 20 states provide a similar text notification service for absentee ballots.
“This tool is a good step forward to adding something that could benefit voters without placing any undue burdens on local election administrators," Preston added.
An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates the proposal would cost about $25,000 in one-time funds to implement the service. Steffen's office said annual costs for the program would likely be between $10,000 and $30,000.
All cell phone numbers submitted for the text service would remain confidential, under the proposed legislation.
Absentee voting in Wisconsin increased significantly in the 2020 presidential election, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. All told, more than 1.95 million absentee ballots were returned in that year's November election.
More than 740,000 absentee ballots were returned in Wisconsin's 2022 general election.
