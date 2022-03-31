Watch now: Dane County judge holds Robin Vos in contempt over election review records

A Dane County Circuit judge held Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court Wednesday for failing to provide requested public documents related to the ongoing GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s ruling followed her previous order that Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly produce the records, which were requested last year by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. The requested documents include records created by contractors, including former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the review.

“Robin Vos had delegated the search for contractors’ records to an employee who did nothing more than send one vague email to one contractor,” Bailey-Rihn wrote. “Putting aside for the moment the impropriety of making a contractor responsible for a records request … Robin Vos did not tell that contractor which records to produce, did not ask any of the other contractors to produce records, and did not even review the records ultimately received. Still worse, the Assembly did nothing at all.”

Bailey-Rihn concluded that Vos and the Assembly, “after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt.”

Vos and the Assembly have been ordered to pay American Oversight’s legal fees related to the contempt motion. Vos has 14 days to comply with the judge’s order or begin paying a $1,000 daily forfeiture. If Vos and the Assembly provide proof they have complied with the state’s public records law, the contempt ruling will be lifted.

“Because of the uncontroverted evidence that the Respondents failed to instruct contractors to preserve records, each Respondent shall submit evidentiary proof of reasonable efforts to search for deleted, lost, missing, or otherwise unavailable records, or provide an explanation of why such a search would not be reasonable,” Bailey-Rihn added.

Approached by a reporter following a pair of town halls in western Racine County Wednesday afternoon, during which Vos repeatedly told listeners that the 2020 election could not be decertified, Vos responded to being found in contempt of court.

“It’s a liberal judge in Dane County trying to make us look bad. I don’t know about you, but when you have deleted emails, how do you get deleted emails back if they’re from Gmail? We already have an expert saying they can’t be done. You have a judge who’s focused on making a name for herself, and that’s all she’s doing,” Vos said.

“We have followed the law. There is no problem with what we’re doing. It’s really them trying to stop our investigation. This all focuses on them not wanting to get to the truth of what happened in 2020. … You can’t produce emails that you don’t have,” he said.

When asked how he would legally be responding to being found in contempt of court, Vos said he would have to consult with “our attorneys.”

“Speaker Vos and the Assembly have had ample opportunity to comply with the court’s order and produce records,” American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan said in a statement. “Maybe the threat of a $1,000/day fine until the records are produced will finally encourage compliance and give the people of Wisconsin the answers they deserve.”

Bailey-Rihn did not seek sanctions against Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel, who is also named in the lawsuit. Bailey-Rihn determined that the Assembly, and not Blazel, is primarily responsible for the requested records.

The case is one of three records-related lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Vos, the Assembly and Gableman, who was hired by Vos last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

In a separate American Oversight case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington earlier this month ordered the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to Gableman’s review. Remington described the records as “much to-do about nothing.”

Remington ordered Vos, Gableman and the Assembly to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group’s legal fees — costs that could fall to taxpayers.

Vos has extended Gableman’s contract through the end of April. The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of multiple lawsuits related to the probe.

In addition, Vos said earlier this month he might rescind subpoenas issued to mayors and election officials as part of Gableman’s review, but only so that a Republican attorney general elected in November could file criminal charges. Vos has not provided specifics on what criminal charges could be pursued.

(Racine) Journal Times reporter Scott Williams contributed to this report.

