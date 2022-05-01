Watch now: Election deniers gather in the rain to hear Michael Flynn, Michael Gableman and others

The weather may have dampened their numbers.

Multiple court decisions, recounts, audits and assurances from people from across the political spectrum — including from former President Donald Trump’s administration — have not dampened their ardor.

A couple hundred people showed up for a soggy “election integrity” rally at the state Capitol Saturday to hear speakers including Wisconsin special counsel Michael Gableman and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn trumpet the baseless claim that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud.

“We like to say elections have consequences. Well, fraudulent, fake elections have grave consequences,” Flynn, speaking by video link, told a crowd that eventually dwindled into the dozens with repeated bouts of rain.

Gableman earlier contended that state elections officials “threw the rules away in an effort to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden.”

The former state Supreme Court justice, appointed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to conduct a $676,000 review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, has been among those who since Trump lost have been critical of decisions the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission made to help people vote in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public health officials were warning against large gatherings, such as at polling places.

But decisions including approving the use of ballot drop boxes, keeping special voting deputies out of nursing homes and allowing outside funding to help pay for pandemic-related elections administration were either approved by the courts or by unanimous or near-unanimous votes of the commission.

Organized by a group including the head of the Stevens Point-based Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin, the “United We Stand We the People” rally was originally pitched as a $100,000-plus affair spanning two full days and including food carts, live music and more. Expected attendance was put at 5,000.

But after the state Capitol Police nixed a permit for Saturday morning and early afternoon due to conflicts with the Dane County Farmers’ Market and Crazylegs Classic fundraising race, and the city of Madison raised questions about everything from parking to portable toilets to security needs, rally organizers agreed to start later on Saturday and keep their activities confined to the Capitol grounds. The event is scheduled to continue at 11 a.m. Sunday.

While speakers and rally-goers were clearly not in the Democrats’ camp, some federal and state Republican leaders took a rhetorical beating as well, especially Vos, who some feel is insufficiently committed to either the cause or to Trump.

Vos has said he opposes decertifying Wisconsin’s election results, as Gableman has suggested.

“I believe that the election was stolen,” said Kristi Sparks, 61, of Adams-Friendship. “Because I watched the election until 2 in the morning and finally went to bed and woke up to a total different story.”

Election officials said prior to the election that coming up with a final tally was likely to be delayed, due to the crush of absentee ballots, state law that prohibits counting ballots before Election Day, and the need to transport ballots to central counting locations in some of the state’s largest population centers. Final tallies were delayed in other states as well, and major media outlets didn’t call the election for Biden until four days after Election Day.

Gableman’s work has been slowed by lawsuits challenging Gableman’s subpoenas and seeking records from Gableman’s work. It so far has turned up no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud that would have tipped the result of the election, which Joe Biden won by nearly 21,000 votes.

A nonpartisan review of the election by the state’s Legislative Audit Bureau and one by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty similarly discovered no such evidence but did suggest changes to better secure and formalize election processes related to absentee voting, maintaining accurate voter rolls and other matters.

Vos said last week that Gableman’s probe would continue beyond the April 30 end date in Gableman’s contract.

