Watch Now: Gun buyback was 'virtue signaling,' GOP Dane County Sheriff candidate says

Dane County sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton laid out how his approach to the office would be different from that of Sheriff Kalvin Barrett at a press conference on Wednesday, upping his criticism of Barrett on the heels of a highly publicized gun buyback event over the weekend.

Hamilton said he would have used the $50,000 that funded the gun buyback to pay a dozen deputies overtime for a week to track down stolen vehicles.

In June, the Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies did a four-hour stolen vehicle roundup, which netted three arrests and the recovery of three stolen cars, two guns and drugs.

Hamilton, a detective with the Sheriff’s Office who has worked there for 14 years, pointed to longstanding research that has found gun buybacks don’t actually reduce gun violence. Other research has shown such events can serve a role in educating the public about gun violence reduction strategies.

The buyback on Saturday collected 333 long guns, among them 11 assault rifles; 95 handguns; 93 pellet, BB or paintball guns; one crossbow pistol; and 55 homemade weapons. Participants also turned in 380 pounds of ammunition.

“This event was virtue signaling and political theater of the absolute worst kind,” Hamilton said, standing in Olin Park in Madison next to two damaged stolen cars that he called “a symbol of the failure of political infection in policing.”

“That money could have been better spent to make a real difference and save lives,” the candidate said. “Nearly all of these guns were handed over by older white women. Not the demographic the sheriff said he was after.”

Hamilton's claim could not be corroborated. The sheriff's office did not collect any demographic data on the people who turned in weapons on Saturday.

Hamilton went on to say other resources could go to serving the “hundreds of arrest warrants sitting at the files at the Sheriff’s Office."

Barrett responds

In an interview, Barrett said he doesn’t think the issues should be approached as “we have to do one or the other.”

“We’re taking a holistic view to what we can do,” the sheriff said. “We should be celebrating the successes of the gun buyback. We should be proud of the results because we saved lives. That is what we should be doing right now instead of focusing on what is going back and forth at press conferences.”

As for Hamilton’s core campaign message, he charges Barrett with infusing “identity politics” into the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

Examples of that, Hamilton said, include referring to those incarcerated at the Dane County Jail as “residents” rather than “inmates.” He vowed to reverse that change if elected, arguing that it’s disrespectful to the victims of crimes.

Hamilton reiterated his claim on Wednesday that focusing too much on recruiting women and people of color at the Sheriff’s Office has helped fuel a staffing shortage.

The office has only a “minority recruiter,” Hamilton said, referring to a full-time staff member who focuses on hiring staff from diverse backgrounds.

Recruiting efforts need to be expanded to everyone in society, he said.

Barrett has said recruitment of women and people of color is a key initiative to actually fix the staffing difficulties.

Jail issue

To fix the deputy shortage, Hamilton said the Sheriff’s Office needs to pay a hiring consultant to recruit staff. He also wants to close the jail at the City-County Building and reassign those deputies elsewhere.

Barrett closed part of that facility earlier this month, citing staffing difficulties and the facility’s long-documented inhumane conditions. That move resulted in 65 inmates being transferred to counties as far away as Oneida County and is costing the county $105,000 a month.

Barrett’s approach to the staffing issue has included a lateral hiring program that lets those that are already certified peace officers to be hired without losing their existing benefits.

He has also requested $15,000, an increase of 61%, in the office’s specialized training budget to attract candidates.

Hamilton will face Barrett in the Nov. 8 election, the first competitive Dane County sheriff’s race between a Republican and a Democrat since 2010.

Barrett was appointed to the post in April 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers after the retirement of longtime Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that the claim by Hamilton, stated as fact, that “Nearly all of these guns were handed over by older white women" cannot be corroborated. The sheriff's office did not collect any demographic data on the people who turned in weapons on Saturday.