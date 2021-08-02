Watch now: New law will effectively end immigrant detention in Illinois

CHICAGO — Illinois will effectively end immigrant detention and further restrict local law enforcement's ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a plan Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Monday.

The new law targets local government agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement allowing jails to house immigrant detainees awaiting court hearings. Current contracts must end by January 2022 and new agreements are prohibited.

Currently, three Illinois counties — Kankakee, Pulaski and McHenry — have such agreements at local jails and house roughly 260 immigrant detainees overall, according to ICE.

“Every family, every child, every human being deserves to feel safe and secure in the place that they call home,” Pritzker said at an event in Aurora where he signed several other immigration-related measures.

The measure likely ends the federal agency's power to detain immigrants in Illinois.

Most detainees in ICE custody nationwide are held in privately run facilities. The agency owns and operates only a handful of its own detention centers, and none exist in Illinois. The state barred private detention in 2019 following several failed attempts to build a new facility near Chicago.