Midwest states are preparing to scale up their distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, to as many people as possible, now that the vaccine supply provided through the federal government seems assured.

President Joe Biden said Thursday he is directing states to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1. The Democrat said the United States expects by the end of May to have enough doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, to immunize every American interested in being protected against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Health officials in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota already had begun expanding, or planning to expand, vaccine eligibility beyond the health care workers, nursing home residents and staff and first responders who were first to receive the vaccine in all four states when it initially was available on a limited basis in December.

Even prior to Biden's national address, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it expected every Wisconsin resident age 16 and older would be eligible to receive the vaccine sometime in May.

“These vaccines are saving lives. That is why we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to get protected against the virus,” said Wisconsin DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

“We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week. Together with our vaccinator partners across the state, we are helping those at higher risk of exposure or more vulnerable to severe infection get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

So how does vaccine eligibility vary from state to state in the Midwest, and which state is ahead in shots to the arm?

This special report by Lee Enterprises Midwest reporters takes a look:

Assessing risk

High-risk individuals currently are a vaccination priority in all four states. Each state has a long list of varying health conditions that determines whether someone currently is eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We asked most Minnesotans to wait patiently while we protected Minnesotans at higher risk and got shots to at least 70% of our seniors. We will hit that milestone on Wednesday — well ahead of schedule,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

“To reach 70% of seniors vaccinated is an incredible accomplishment in itself, but it’s not the end goal. We will continue moving full-steam ahead until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”

Indiana, meanwhile, has gone in a slightly different direction, opting to use age as a proxy for health by making every Hoosier age 50 and older eligible for the vaccine, regardless of any specific health conditions.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health, said Hoosiers age 50 and older account for 82% of the high-risk health conditions in the state, such as lung disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, Type II diabetes and obesity, along with more than two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 95% of COVID-19 deaths.

“Vaccine will continue to remain a precious resource for some time. But we are confident that our approach will protect those who are most vulnerable and put Indiana in a strong position to emerge from this pandemic,” Weaver said.

On Monday, Indiana also will expand vaccine eligibility to teachers and other school personnel of any age after being directed to do so by the Biden administration.

“We were using data to drive all our decisions about those who were most at risk,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican. “The administration, our federal partners, have said you need to add teachers in to any site — so we will do that."

Prioritizing some “essential” workers already is standard practice in Illinois, where teachers, prison guards and grocery store workers have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine since Jan. 25.

More Illinois essential workers are due to become eligible when the state enters Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan, possibly by the end of March.

General vaccine distribution to all Illinois residents also could begin as soon as May, said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's top public health official, prior to Biden's announcement.

Wisconsin vaccinators likewise have been focusing on teachers and child care workers, along with grocery store workers, bus drivers and some other essential workers.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers applauded the decision to expand eligibility to all Wisconsinites age 16 and up beginning in just a few weeks.

“I know this past year has been rough for everyone, and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19,” Evers said.

“We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

Which state is ahead?

Wisconsin leads the Midwest for the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data compiled Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11.2% of Wisconsin residents either have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Data show Indiana is running just behind with 11.1% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated, followed by 11% of Minnesotans, 10.4% of Ohioans, 10.3% of Michiganders and 9.5% of Illinoisans.

According to the CDC, Minnesota is tops for first-dose vaccine distribution at 21% of the state’s population, with Wisconsin at 20.1%, Illinois at 19.4%, Michigan at 18.4%, Ohio at 18% and Indiana at 17.6%.

Wisconsin officials said they’ve done it by distributing doses to a wide range of vaccinators throughout the state, instead of focusing on just a few massive efforts.

That strategy was bolstered by a law Evers signed in February allowing pharmacy technicians to provide injections. Another measure to include dentists is pending at the Legislature.

“The more vaccinators and the more entry points, the more likelihood we can sustain the effort and get vaccine from allocation into arms as quickly as possible,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin DHS deputy secretary.

With Walgreens and CVS pharmacies finishing up immunizations at Wisconsin nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and hospital systems having taken the lead in vaccinating nearly two-thirds of older adults, attention is shifting to local health departments, retail pharmacies and two recently established state-run clinics in Janesville and La Crosse.

In Illinois, there are more than 880 vaccination locations, running the gamut from retail pharmacies to local health departments and mass vaccination sites, such as the United Center in Chicago and the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he's worried about potential hesitance by residents to take the vaccine, but he believes the numbers are trending in the right direction.

"Now we're seeing surveys that say 60% of people are ready to take the vaccine, which is good," Pritzker said. "That's great movement from 40% to 60%. That means the number of people hesitant has gone down. But as you know, herd immunity is, depending on which doctor you listen to, somewhere around 80 or 85%. And so we have work to do to continue to convince people that are a little bit hesitant."​

At maximum capacity, Illinois public health officials believe they have the capability to administer up to 900,000 doses per week.

However, some local health departments in Illinois have expressed concern over transparency and communication at the state department of public health and the governor’s office regarding vaccine distribution.

Uncertainty over the number of doses being delivered any given day has led to confusion as people try to sign up for their dose only to be told there isn’t one available for them.

Indiana largely has managed to avoid that problem, except when harsh winter weather briefly interrupted vaccine deliveries, by having the state health agency operate a single vaccine website and telephone number that Hoosiers can use to make appointments at practically any vaccine distribution site in the state.

Currently, vaccine appointments can be scheduled at more than 450 Indiana locations, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments, retail pharmacies and the occasional mass vaccination event, such as the one held last weekend at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the annual Indianapolis 500 auto race.

That’s where the 52-year-old Hoosier governor received his dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine March 5.

“I feel great joy to be among the thousands of other Hoosiers getting protected from this virus at the greatest spectacle in vaccination,” Holcomb said.

“I want to say thank you to the nearly 17,000 Hoosiers who are making the trek to IMS to be vaccinated and to the thousands of other Hoosiers being vaccinated every day. Thank you for doing your part to help us stay healthy and beat this virus.”

Lee Enterprises reporters Brenden Moore and Lauren Cross in Illinois; Emily Pyrek and David Wahlberg in Wisconsin; and Rachel Mergen in Minnesota contributed to this report.