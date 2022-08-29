Waukesha County Judge dismisses lawsuit over Michael Gableman's subpoenas (copy)

A Waukesha County judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit contesting subpoenas issued last year by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as part of the now-closed review of Wisconsin's 2020 election.

In a brief order Monday, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ramirez dismissed the case and said no costs would be assessed to any party.

Ramirez's order comes after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, fired Gableman earlier this month and on Friday withdrew subpoenas issued by the Office of Special Counsel last year to mayors and officials in the state's five largest cities, a Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and several agency staff members.

The subpoenas were issued as part of Gableman's effort to interview officials for the one-party review of the 2020 presidential election. The former state Supreme Court Justice later requested that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors to meet with him or else face jail time, leading to a pending lawsuit over the matter. Several officials, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, said they would meet with Gableman in public but objected to doing so in a private setting as he demanded.

Rhodes-Conway responded to Ramirez's ruling in a statement, noting that "the end of the Gableman reign of error is 10 months late and a million dollars short."

"Wisconsin residents are appalled at the enormous waste of taxpayer money and the damage caused by this sham investigation," Rhodes-Conway added. "From the start it was a partisan, fact-free and incompetent effort. We expect better from legislative leaders and attorneys working on their behalf. We can finally move on from the 2020 election but make no mistake, our democracy was damaged by this effort."

Gableman was hired last summer by Vos following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to promote the claim of a "stolen" 2020 presidential election. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The review was initially budgeted $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.

Gableman in March proposed that the Legislature consider decertifying the results of the election but later backed off on that in a private memo to Vos, in which the former justice acknowledged the idea is a "practical impossibility." Decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution.

Vos fired Gableman three days after the longtime GOP lawmaker narrowly avoided being unseated in a primary election by longshot candidate Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Trump and Gableman. Steen is running against Vos as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 election.