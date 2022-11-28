Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to decide soon on possible Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign (copy)

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who drew praise for her handling of the recent trial for a man convicted of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, will decide “in the coming days” whether to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dorow’s comments to WTMJ-TV on Monday come days before candidates can begin filing nomination papers for the April election to fill a seat on the state’s seven-member court currently held by conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.

The Waukesha County Circuit Court judge drew fan mail and praise for her handling of the trial for Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of killing six people and injuring scores of others by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year. She’s also emerged as another potential candidate among Republicans looking to hold onto conservatives’ narrow majority on the court.

“What I can tell you is that I’ve been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and encouragement to consider a run for the Supreme Court,” Dorow said. “I like to consider all my options, right? I want to weigh things, and certainly talk to my family, and make a decision over the next couple days.”

The state’s high court is expected to have the final say on a wide range of issues, from abortion to redistricting, in the next few years.

For the past two years, disputes over election administration and the state’s contentious decennial redistricting process have been settled more in the state courts than anywhere else. Abortion litigation is currently moving through the court system. Longstanding arguments over the power of the executive branch in administering laws have divided the justices.

While state Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates.

The sole conservative candidate at this point is former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who was appointed to the court by former GOP Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 but lost his election bid in April 2020 to Justice Jill Karofsky.

Two liberal candidates, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, are also running for the seat.

Mitchell presides over Dane County’s High Risk Drug Court program, which provides support to adults with drug addictions facing criminal charges through connections to treatment and mental health services.

Protasiewicz has served as a circuit court judge since 2014 and currently presides over Milwaukee County’s family court. She previously worked for 26 years as an assistant Milwaukee County district attorney.