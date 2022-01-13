Waukesha County judge rules absentee ballot drop boxes not allowed

Absentee ballot drop boxes, which saw increased use in several communities including Madison last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are not allowed under state law, a Waukesha County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Michael Bohren also granted a request from the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the case, prohibiting the Wisconsin Elections Commission from issuing guidance allowing for the use of drop boxes. The ruling means such boxes will not be allowed in the the Feb. 15 spring primary.

The lawsuit was filed in Waukesha County on behalf of two residents and challenged the commission's guidance to clerks in 2020 that drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.

Bohren ruled that the state's bipartisan elections commission should have gone through the formal rulemaking process, rather than issuing guidance to local election officials.

"They have the effect of law," Bohren said regarding the commission's guidance. "(Clerks) are going to rely on it as a statement of law."

WILL's lawsuit was filed three days after the state Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.

While it's likely attorneys could appeal Bohren's ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court also could take up the issue in a lawsuit filed last year by Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch challenging the commission's guidance on drop boxes. The state's high court has not said if it will take up the case before it goes through lower courts.

Another lawsuit was filed earlier this month by a Waukesha County resident represented by WILL. The voter is suing the elections commission for rejecting a complaint he filed last year regarding ballot drop boxes.

Rick Esenberg, WILL's president and general counsel, said last year his firm does not object to drop boxes, per se, but disagrees that state law is silent on their legality. Because the statutes do not specifically allow them, he asserted, "They are prohibited."

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, though the state elections commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

An attorney for the commission said the guidance was merely a suggestion meant to guide clerks and did not constitute a formal law.

Bohren ruled there is "no statutory authority to have drop boxes used for the collection of absentee ballots" outside of allowed use at an alternate absentee ballot location or at a clerk's office. He said state law only allows absentee ballots to be mailed in or delivered to the clerk in person.

The commission also approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to correct common errors on absentee ballot envelopes, such as missing ZIP codes or address information entered on the wrong line.

Both issues were raised in an October report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud in the state’s 2020 election but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for how to improve elections.

The state elections commission voted last month to begin the administrative rule-making process — which can take as long as 13 months to complete and requires approval from the governor and a Republican-controlled rules committee — for rules pertaining to ballot drop boxes. The commission will vote in a future meeting on specific rule proposals.

Separately, the Legislature’s GOP-led joint rules committee earlier this week voted to require the state elections commission to quickly create rules for ballot drop boxes and to clarify what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

Republicans have claimed without evidence that both policies can lead to voter fraud. The committee voted 6-4 along party lines to require the commission to publish the guidance as emergency rules by Feb. 9 or withdraw the guidance. Once in rule form, the committee can vote to eliminate the policies.

The commission plans to meet on Jan. 28 to formally discuss the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules' demand. Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen asked staff to provide information on whether the committee can force the agency to create the emergency rules.

The Republican-led Legislature passed bills last year that would have enforced rules on ballot drop boxes and what errors local clerks can correct on absentee ballot envelopes, but the proposals were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

"It seems to me that if you can't pass it as a law you certainly can't force a commission to adopt the law," Thomsen said on Tuesday.

The GOP push to regulate ballot drop boxes is part of several ongoing efforts by Republicans scrutinizing the 2020 election. A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

