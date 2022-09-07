Waukesha County judge rules election officials can't fix absentee ballot envelope errors

A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday ruled that election officials cannot fix errors on absentee ballot witness certificates, requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell clerks statewide that its guidance allowing those corrections violates state law.
Republicans immediately praised the decision by Judge Michael J. Aprahamian, which came about two months before the midterm elections. The Wednesday ruling followed multiple efforts by the GOP-led Legislature this year to overhaul the administration of elections, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder.
The commission and its supporters maintained the guidance is consistent with state law. Some expressed concern that suspending the guidance could lead to federal civil rights challenges because it could mean some voters' ballots would be disallowed for errors that their witnesses made.
The Republican Party of Waukesha County and three Waukesha County residents filed the lawsuit against the Elections Commission in July. The Republican-controlled Legislature intervened on the plaintiffs' behalf. The Waukesha County Democratic Party and League of Women Voters of Wisconsin intervened in support of the Elections Commission.
Attorney Jeff Mandell, representing the Waukesha County Democratic Party, signaled he would seek to stay the ruling pending an appeal. Aprahamian set a hearing for Tuesday.
The case is likely to end up in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives have a 4-3 majority.
The bipartisan commission first issued the contested guidance in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address information on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.
The plaintiffs on Wednesday argued there's only one method provided by state law for election officials to facilitate corrections of certificate errors: returning the ballot to the voter.
"If WEC's guidance is wrong, that is not something this court can endorse by doing nothing," attorney George Burnett said on behalf of the plaintiffs Wednesday, before Aprahamian issued the temporary injunction.
But eliminating the guidance would, in effect, disenfranchise voters for small errors or omissions witnesses made on the absentee ballot envelopes, attorney John Geise said on behalf of the Waukesha County Democratic Party.
Republicans have scrutinized the guidance since the 2020 presidential election.
The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee in January told the Elections Commission to withdraw the guidance or resubmit it as an administrative rule.
The majority of the Elections Commission then voted in favor of using the existing guidance as the basis for an emergency rule stipulating what errors clerks can fix on the certificates.
It became a rule in July. That same month, the Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee struck it down. Republicans said the decision meant clerks couldn't lawfully fill in missing information. But a Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission noted the guidance remained in place.
In August, the commission deadlocked on a motion supported by the agency's three Republican appointees that would have eliminated the 2016 guidance. The commission's three Democratic appointees opposed the motion, a decision Aprahamian criticized on Wednesday.
"It is a little wonder that proponents from all corners of the political spectrum are critical, cynical and suspicious of how elections are managed and overseen when three unelected bureaucrats can defy the Legislature and declined to suspend guidance that the (rules committee) under its oversight authority has determined violates Wisconsin law," he said.
The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. At the time, clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.
"We are extremely pleased with the ruling of Judge Aprahamian that confirms what we have argued since 2020, that only the voter can fill in the missing information" on an absentee ballot certificate, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow said in a statement.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.