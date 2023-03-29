Robert Hesselbein joined the U.S. Army right out of high school, attended flight school at the age of 19 and served in the Vietnam War from January to December of 1972.

When he looks back on his military career, he still remains in awe of how young he was when he served in Vietnam.

“50 years ago, I was scared to death,” said Hesselbein, who continued to serve in the military for 27 years after Vietnam. “I couldn’t believe they let me fly a helicopter at 19. That responsibility and that sense of duty never wore off.”

Today, at the age of 70, Hesselbein volunteers as a docent for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. The museum is amplifying stories of Wisconsin veterans from the Vietnam War as Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. ground troops from South Vietnam.

In recognition of the anniversary, the museum is presenting a display in its Capitol Square window with pictures of 10 local veterans titled “Our Vietnam Veterans: Then and Now.” And the museum’s website features a virtual exhibit that includes interviews with the featured veterans and short biographies. The stories can be found at wisvetsmuseum.com/exhibits-vietnam-veterans.

“Our approach to telling these stories is to show those faces behind the facts. It’s the humanity behind the history that makes a difference,” said Kevin Hampton, curator of history for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

A primary goal of the display and exhibit was to introduce visitors to real-life stories behind the Vietnam War’s complex history, Hampton said. According to data from the museum, more than 57,000 Wisconsinites served in Southeast Asia between 1965 and 1973.

“These individuals 50 years ago were largely teens and young adults when they came home from a tour of duty. In many cases, they faced public ridicule or hostility.” Hampton said. “With this display, we try and move beyond the politics of that conflict and focus on the veterans because they’re owed a more supportive and understanding welcome home.”

As part of the display and exhibit, the Veterans Museum showcases pictures of each of the featured veterans from when they served, alongside a photo of them from the present day. Visitors to the window display at the museum can scan a QR code that links to the oral histories of the veterans. Listeners hear firsthand accounts from veterans about their time served.

“By showing the pictures of our current age, I think it lets people know that we moved on from that war. It’s become history,” Hesselbein said. Due to the anniversary of the Vietnam War and through participating in the exhibit, he has spent a lot of time more recently reflecting on his past.

“It’s very emotional. I reflect back on my friends that died at a very young age,” Hesselbein said. “I think as you get older you reflect back and you have all these good things that happened in your life and you know that they never had that chance. Knowing how the war turned out, you can’t help but think ‘what a waste.’”

Richard Berry, 78, is another veteran featured in the exhibit and also volunteers as a docent. Berry served as a helicopter pilot and a warrant officer for the U.S. Army in Vietnam from May 1967 through May 1968. For those who listen to his oral history interview, he hopes they take away the sense of community that he gained during his time in Vietnam.

“We were so young,” Berry said. “I would ask that people take away the comradeship that we had with each other. The memories that I have are about how much one could trust the people that you served with.”

Both the window display and the virtual exhibit will be available to view through Veterans Day in November.

The museum is asking people to submit photos and biographical information of Wisconsin residents, both living and deceased, who served in the Vietnam War. The hope is to uplift the stories of as many veterans as possible.

“We’re inspiring individuals to get to know one another,” Hampton said. “Every veteran has a story and they deserve to be remembered.”